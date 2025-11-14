Lucknow becomes Unesco City of Gastronomy: Kebabs, dum biryani, kulfi and other signature dishes to know

Growing up in Lucknow, Anubhuti Krishna remembers hosting batasha parties at home. Friends and family would come over to enjoy the one-bite snack of fried spherical wheat flour shells (batasha), hollowed out to hold a matar (white peas) stuffing, and sweet and spiced water.

Paani ke batashe is a variant of a popular street food known by different names across India, but Krishna believes Lucknow’s take on the snack is superior. “There’s so much freshness, umami and balance. The mildly spiced matar combines well with the spicy water, which is never overly sour, salty or chilled like versions in other cities,” says the writer and tour guide.

In the latter role, Krishna hosts cultural tours of her hometown, showcasing its history and architecture as well as its food. Her passion for Lucknow's culinary offerings isn't solely down to personal nostalgia, or a sentiment echoed by fellow locals and visitors. The city now has an accolade that underscores this conviction. At the end of October, Lucknow was designated a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy owing to its deep-rooted culinary traditions and vibrant food ecosystem.

Vendors offering makhan malai, a delicate milk-based dessert, in Lucknow's Chowk area. Photo: Reem Khokhar

The city's rich history has something to do with its unique take on North Indian cuisine. From being part of the kingdom of Kosala in the 6th century BC, to being ruled from 1350 onwards by the Mughals, the Nawabs of Awadh (a former kingdom that included Lucknow) and the British East India Company, these myriad influences are reflected in the city’s cuisine and culture.

“Awadhi cuisine mainly comes from the royal kitchens of the nawabs. It represents elegance and sophistication, where every dish is crafted with care, slow-cooked to perfection and layered with delicate flavours. But its food culture goes far beyond nawabi heritage,” says Awadhi cuisine specialist Mohsin Qureshi, who serves as an executive chef across dineries at Saraca Lucknow, a boutique hotel within the city.

“The vegetarian dishes influenced by Kayastha [a traditional community of scribes, accountants and clerks for the ruling class] and Hindu traditions add another important layer to the city’s culinary story,” Qureshi adds.

Diverse influences come as much from techniques and traditions as well as flavours. For author and food historian Anoothi Vishal, Lucknow's cuisine right down to its simplest dishes is unique thanks to “the sophistication in technique and the subtlety inherent in flavours, fragrance and fineness, rather than using overt masalas.”

Dum biryani is slow-cooked in a sealed pot so all the flavours stay inside. Photo: Anubhuti Krishna

Restraint, then, is another definition of the foodscape here. Think tunday and galouti kebabs; aromatic biryanis; sheermal, a mildly sweet flatbread eaten with rich gravies; desserts such as makhan malai and chaat (savoury street snacks) like matara. “Matara, which is made from dried field peas and eaten with just lime and ginger, is a must-try” says Vishal.

Qureshi highlights other features such as slow cooking and refinement. “One of the main cooking styles we use is called dum – slow-cooking the food in a sealed pot so all the flavours stay inside. We also use methods such as bhuna, cooking spices slowly, and baghar, adding a tempering of spices in hot ghee,” he explains. “What makes Awadhi food special is its balance – it’s rich but also very gentle in taste.”

Chef Qureshi works across restaurants at Saraca, a boutique hotel in Lucknow. Photo: Mohsin Qureshi

Menus go beyond meaty kebabs and biryanis, too. Seasonality is a strong focus in this fertile region, particularly in its diverse vegetarian fare. Winter brings specialities such as nimona, a green pea curry, while summer features bharwa tinda, Indian squash stuffed with a spice mix.

“Any dry vegetable dish across communities will just have turmeric, salt and a slit green chilli for a little heat. Beautiful produce doesn’t need anything,” says Krishna. Spices are used judiciously and intentionally to enhance the vegetable’s flavour and add aroma. “For instance, a fenugreek tempering with potato and beans, or cumin seeds with bottle gourd,” says Krishna.

Chef and writer Taiyabi Ali highlights “nafasat and nazakat”, or precision and subtlety, as an everyday practice and philosophy in local kitchens. This extends to the unique way spices are used.

“The emphasis is on palatability and refinement. Like the French bouquet garni, we have potli masala where whole spices like mace, nutmeg, clove and cardamom are placed in a tied muslin cloth and used towards the end when cooking pulaos and gravies,” says Ali. Straining gravies for a silken consistency; tenderising meat for velvety, not chunky, kebabs; and using yoghurt in traditional meat dishes for a rich savouriness are other hallmarks of the cuisine.

Home cooking, too, benefits from rich flavours, subtle spices and seasonal delicacies. Photo: Anubhuti Krishna

The Unesco tag acknowledges both professional chefs and home cooks who display the same finesse in everyday meals – whether making kofta (meatball) pulaos, ensuring the dum (steam) doesn’t crumble the koftas, or crafting seasonal sharbats from fruit and flowers.

“Home cooking includes plenty of seasonal pulaos and khichdis. These rice-based dishes need skilled preparation, maintaining the water ratio so that the rice grains and lentils are fluffy and separate, not congealed and starchy,” says Ali.

As for confectionery, a strong dairy culture certainly helps. “Lucknow has some of the best mithai and kulfis [a frozen dessert]. Chanakya kulfi is a favourite, made the old-fashioned way with a hand churner,” says Ali.

Another delicacy, malai gilori or malai paan, originated in the 1800s as a non-tobacco paan (betel leaf) when Nawab Wajid Ali Shah discouraged tobacco use. A dried fruit and sugar crystal filling is wrapped in paper-thin malai (milk cream), folded like a betel leaf, and topped with edible silver foil. “The malai gilori at Ram Asrey melts in the mouth,” says Qureshi.

Meanwhile, the winter delicacy makhan malai, a delicate milk cream dessert, differs depending on which North Indian city you sample it in. “But Lucknow’s makhan malai is understated, lightly sugared and with a cloudlike souffle texture. It has little embellishment, so you can really taste the light milk froth,” says Krishna.

Locals evidently take pride in preserving traditional foods and techniques. But there are also attempts to widen the appeal for contemporary diners, though balance and intentionality are as important in these modern interpretations.

At Azrak, Saraca hotel’s signature restaurant, Qureshi serves classic Awadhi dishes such as dum biryani and korma-e-khaas, but with a twist that appeals to modern-day diners. “For example, some of our kebabs are infused with Ayurvedic herbs such as jatamansi, peepli, patter ke phool, and kebab chini that add depth to the flavour and bring natural health benefits.”

Bun makhan (butter) and chai from Kewal's is a popular breakfast choice in Lucknow. Photo: Reem Khokhar

Ali creates tasting menus that experiment with seasonal produce and technique, while retaining traditional flavours. For instance, reimagining nihari, a breakfast meat stew, and kulcha, the flaky soft flatbread accompaniment, as a nihari puff – a laminated pastry with mutton nihari filling, the gravy akin to a silky French sauce with butter. “I also do chaat tarts, kebabs in different forms and seasonal fruit sorbets like pink guava with black salt. I play with the textures, but the flavours are still nostalgic.”

For locals, the Unesco recognition is both validation and opportunity. “This accolade underscores what people like me have been saying, that Lucknow has world-class food. I hope it opens the world to the city, as it is still undiscovered by the international market,” says Krishna.

Spices, including pippali or long pepper, are essential to the food scene yet used in subtle ways in Lucknow. Photo: Anubhuti Krishna

Ali hopes the spotlight will help bring in tourism, but emphasises the need for improved infrastructure to cater to more visitors – from smaller traditional eateries adopting digital payments to better traffic control.

“It will open opportunities for culinary tourism, local entrepreneurship and innovation,” says Qureshi. “This is not just a title – it is the world’s acknowledgement of centuries of our culinary wisdom, artistry of our chefs, and the emotional bond our people share with food.”

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

SPECS Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo

Power: 630hp

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Price: From Dh599,000

On sale: Now

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

NBA FINALS SO FAR (Toronto lead 3-2 in best-of-seven series) Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105 Game 5 Raptors 105 Warriors 106 Game 6 Thursday, at Oakland Game 7 Sunday, at Toronto (if needed)

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Leading all-time NBA scorers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

Karl Malone 36,928

Kobe Bryant 33,643

Michael Jordan 32,292

LeBron James 31,425

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

World Cup final Who: France v Croatia

When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)

TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

MATCH SCHEDULE Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Tuesday, April 24 (10.45pm)

Liverpool v Roma Wednesday, April 25

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (10.45pm) Europa League semi-final, first leg

Thursday, April 26

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid (11.05pm)

Marseille v Salzburg (11.05pm)

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Cofe Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 80-100 Amount raised: $13m Investors: KISP ventures, Cedar Mundi, Towell Holding International, Takamul Capital, Dividend Gate Capital, Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding, Arab Investment Company and Al Imtiaz Investment Group