For the love of crochet – how I found contentment in a craft that can’t be automated

As an audience engagement analyst at The National, crochet is not a natural hobby one might assume would accompany a job like mine and rightly so. I spend my days surrounded by lines of code, spreadsheets and numbers, and have been known to automate every process I can get my hands on, so I can move from rote, repetitive tasks to new and exciting challenges. I’ve seen delightful amusement on the faces of many people when I tell them that I spend a few evenings per week winding down with a crochet hook and some yarn as a relaxation method often associated with grandmothers of bygone eras.

I started crocheting around April 2023, right after I had concluded a previous role and I found myself reflecting on what truly motivates me. I had started a summer internship a month after my final university exam and subsequently revelled in the challenges of high-pressure role after high-pressure role. As such, I was uncertain as to what lay ahead for me.

In the meantime, my little sister had picked up crochet and was spinning up hats, toys and little purses faster than I could blink. I’d previously tried to learn in between Zoom calls and Slack messages, but grew impatient with how slowly I seemed to be improving and tucked the hooks away.

The writer crocheted a sunflower bag. Fatima Abaas / The National

Then suddenly, I felt unsure what came next. After four years of starting a job right after university and a relentless desire to climb the career ladder and establish myself in a dream job that seemed ever out of reach, I began questioning the constant-climb mindset that had defined my early career.

Of course, I did what any other twenty-something with everything to prove does and immediately signed up to every recruiting site I could, hoping to find the perfect job this time (hint: there is no such thing). The post-Covid-19 job market was tough to tackle, and I was growing uneasy in this new world where ghosting candidates was a cross-industry norm. Then one day, after applying to the requisite amount of ads I decided I needed to keep myself sane – I was browsing Pinterest and decided to pick up the crochet hooks and try again.

A mini crocheted toy. Fatima Abaas / The National

Suddenly, I was inspired. I had something to learn and work on again. I started crocheting with more gusto than skill and my early pieces definitely reflected this. Crocheting a simple row of chains was a lesson in endurance and the dramatic –the beautiful projects I salivated over felt even more out of reach. But slowly, with the help of many YouTube tutorials, I improved.

In crochet, there is a foundational concept of a granny square. The best way to describe them are squares of crochet patterns that can often be made in a single setting and used as the basis for almost anything. Don’t believe me? Check out granny square blankets, hats, purses, teddy bears and cushion covers. As my job search continued, I found my fingers itching to relax into this art form that allowed my restless mind the ability to meditate whilst creating – a perfect combination. Granny squares allowed me to improve my skills and accomplish something meaningful after a long day of hustling away.

Granny squares can be used as the basis for almost anything. Fatima Abaas / The National

Moreover, I began to just enjoy the process of creation, I made myself a new bag and purse and loved being able to tell people “I made it!” when they asked me where I got it from. This is when I discovered a second joy, the happiness in the faces of my family and friends as I gifted them new pieces of work I had created with my own hands. My little sister became the recipient of a bunny I had created using new techniques. The five seconds her three-year-old brain enjoyed filled me with a sense of pride.

A crocheted rabbit toy. Fatima Abaas / The National

Eventually, I found a new job,and while I revelled in the new challenges and career-development it offered, I did not stop crocheting. When work was challenging or life gave me lemons, I would reach for my yarn hooks and continue to create new pieces. A particularly poignant moment for me was gifting my two best friends crocheted bouquets on the eve of their Masters degree graduations, “Flowers that won’t ever die!” passers-by remarked and I was proud of the many, many long-hours I’d spent creating and perfecting patterns of roses and magnolias.

Crocheted bouquets I made for friends. Fatima Abaas / The National

Of course I considered monetising my hobby, but cursory research showed me that in a world fed by fast-fashion, where handmade art often struggles, receiving a fair price for my labour would be an uphill challenge. And while I greatly admire those who do so, I opted to continue to enjoy it as my hobby and gift to those I care for.

Crochet is a unique artform in that unlike knitting, pottery and other handcrafts, there exist no crochet machines. Every piece of truly crocheted art (not crochet imitation available for sale) requires a complex set of hand movements. This means creating a crochet machine is simply too complex and expensive to be worthwhile.

It also means there are no shortcuts and no “optimising” the hours of work I spent with my yarn and hook apart from to just get better and enjoy the process. My crochet hook and yarn have taught me many lessons, which includes giving me deep appreciation for those who make my clothes and accessories and a motivation to be more ethical in my consumption of goods.

A Labubu in a crochet dress. Fatima Abaas / The National

As I planned my move to Abu Dhabi, I packed up my crochet hooks and yarn with me. But during the past year I’ve spent establishing a new life, I’ve admittedly had less time to dedicate to my grounding hobby.

But recently, I was reminded of how therapeutic an art form my craft can be after a particularly tiring week when I decided to take my co-worker up on her request (read: challenge) to crochet her a dress for her Labubu. Over one weekend, I sat down and worked out a pattern and allowed myself to create something. I took this project with me to coffee with friends, while chatting with family and watching YouTube videos. And, as it had in 2023, crochet allowed me to claim back my time as resistance to my frustration.

As I sat down to work that week, and my co-worker showed her Labubu’s new outfit to everyone at the office, I was reminded again of how, despite how the modern age's pressures to optimise, automate and industrialise, there is always time to take some joy from leaving our screens and mindfully create purpose with our own hands.

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

THE SPECS BMW X7 xDrive 50i Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic transmission Power: 462hp Torque: 650Nm Price: Dh600,000

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Pieces of Her Stars: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Omari Hardwick Director: Minkie Spiro Rating:2/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now