Workplace messaging app Slack restores service after interruption

Jul 27, 2023
Workplace messaging platform Slack experienced a temporary failure earlier on Thursday.

“Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack,” the company said on its official status page.

Attempting to send messages on Slack showed an error that indicated they had not been delivered. Users, however, were still able to see old conversations.

Service was restored after a brief interruption.

“Slack is now back up and all features are functional. Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration,” the communications platform said in a status update.

“We appreciate your patience during our investigation of this outage.”

Tests conducted by The National confirmed messages could be sent on Slack now.

Slack had not posted anything about the interruption on its official account on social media platform X, which it sometimes uses to provide updates on disruptions.

The communications platform is used by millions of people and businesses around the world. As organisations moved to the pandemic-led remote or hybrid mode of working, the messaging app helped them to work more efficiently.

Cloud computing company Salesforce acquired Slack Technologies for $27.7 billion in 2021.

The merger created a stronger rival to workplace software maker Microsoft, whose Teams app competes with Slack. A Slack platform can potentially replace the need for emails, phone calls and video conferences.

The service disruption on Thursday led to a series of posts on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

One user said: “#slack seems to be off. No huddles, only hurdles.”

Another user posted: “So #Slack is down again, yet their status page doesn't reflect that. Not the kind of monitoring apps of such big magnitude should have.”

“People are discovering email again. #Slackdown #Slack,” according to another user on the X platform.

Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:12 AM
