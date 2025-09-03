What are UV pills, and can they protect the skin and prevent sunburn?

If UV pills have been popping up in your social media feed, you’d be forgiven for thinking they’re the latest innovation in protecting the skin against sun damage.

As traditional sunscreen becomes the latest product the ingredients and effects of which are being fiercely debated online, claims about UV pills range from them preventing sunburn to being a replacement for sunscreen in protecting skin against the damaging effects of ultraviolet rays – both of which are false, according to experts.

“UV pills have been around for some time,” says Dr Harshal Ranglani, specialist dermatology and cosmetology at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches. “They have recently gained more visibility as interest in holistic skin health, anti-ageing and the concept of nutricosmetics has grown. They are dietary supplements containing antioxidants and vitamins designed to support the skin’s natural defence mechanisms against ultraviolet radiation.”

What is in UV pills?

Most UV pills contain plant-derived antioxidants and vitamins. Traditionally prescribed for photosensitivity and associated dermatological conditions, ingredients can vary, but the most common ingredients include polypodium leucotomos extract which can help maintain skin resilience against UV-induced free radical damage.

According to Dr Ranglani, “Several studies show that polypodium leucotomos reduces the extent of UV-induced redness, DNA damage, and oxidative stress markers.”

Additionally, UV pills may contain carotenoids such as beta-carotene, which are pigments that can absorb certain wavelengths of light and provide antioxidant protection; vitamins C and E to support skin repair and Vitamin B3 to aid DNA repair support.

Can UV pills replace sunscreen?

“No, sunscreen pills or ‘UV pills’ do not help repair sunburn and are not a replacement for topical sunscreen,” says Dr Rosanne Dalgado, specialist dermatologist at Kaya Clinic – Abu Dhabi Mall & Mushrif. The US FDA has issued warnings against them due to unproven drug claims and potential health risks.”

No form of UV pill should be used in replacement for a topical SPF. Getty Images

Despite online claims touting UV pills as an “alternative” to sunscreen, taken orally they cannot act in the same way that sunscreen can by creating a barrier between the skin and the sun’s rays.

“Unlike sunscreen, which physically or chemically blocks or absorbs UV rays on the skin’s surface, oral supplements act systemically to reduce secondary damage from oxidative stress from UV rays,” says Dr Ranglani. “They do not prevent UV rays from penetrating the skin, so they cannot serve as a standalone defence.”

Can UV pills prevent or repair sunburn?

The pills cannot prevent you from getting sunburn from too much sun exposure. The best way of avoiding sunburn remains using a high-SPF sunscreen, avoiding being in the sun during the hottest hours of the day, wearing a hat and protective clothing and staying out of the sun altogether.

“They may support recovery by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, but they cannot reverse a sunburn,” says Dr Ranglani. “Once sunburn has occurred, conventional treatment options will be required.”

Adds Dr Dalgado: “To treat sunburn, you should immediately get out of the sun, cool the skin with a cool compress or bath and apply a moisturiser with aloe vera or a soothing cream, while also staying hydrated by drinking water. For skin showing signs of sun damage, treatments like retinoids, antioxidants and professional procedures such as laser resurfacing can help improve its appearance.”

Can UV pills be used in addition to sunscreen?

Experts are agreed that this is where the effectiveness of UV pills may have become confused or amplified, as they can complement existing sun protection, but only when used in conjunction with a high-SPF cream or other preventive measures.

Always apply sun lotion before sun exposure to avoid burns and skin damage. Getty Images

“While they can complement topical sunscreens by improving the skin's internal defence against oxidative stress, inflammation, and DNA damage, they do not block UV rays and cannot replace the use of traditional topical sunscreens, protective clothing, and shade for comprehensive protection,” says Dr Ranglani.

When combined with daily sunscreen use, UV pills may enhance overall skin protection, reduce redness and sensitivity after sun exposure and provide an extra layer of defence for those with photosensitive conditions.

“Oral antioxidants contained in these pills can help lower oxidative damage, reduce photoageing and support the skin’s natural immune response to UV radiation,” adds Dr Ranglani. “Because oral supplements are systemically distributed, they can provide protective benefits across the entire skin surface, not just localised areas.”

