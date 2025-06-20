Timeframe: When Queen Elizabeth bade a fond farewell to the QE2 before it headed to Dubai

This month in 2008, Queen Elizabeth II made a last tour of her namesake cruise liner before its retirement in Dubai to become a floating hotel.

The queen, who was 82 at the time, visited the QE2 in the port city of Southampton in the UK, her last tour of the historic ship that she launched 39 years earlier in 1969. Her visit coincided with the 55th anniversary of her accession to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Dressed in a mauve dress with matching coat and a Philip Somerville hat, the queen was escorted by the last captain of the QE2, Ian McNaught. She also unveiled a painting of the vessel by the artist Robert Lloyd and met four crew members who had served on board when the QE2 was used as a troopship during the Falklands War in 1982.

The queen then enjoyed lunch with invited guests. For her farewell meal on the QE2, she was served oak-smoked Scottish salmon with sturgeon caviar followed by medallion of beef tenderloin with dome of bitter chocolate mousse for dessert, the Evening Standard reported.

Among the 300 guests who attended the royal send-off was former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

"The QE2 has been a symbol of all that is best about Britain," said Carol Marlow, then managing director of owners Cunard, said at the event. "It is the most famous ship afloat but all things move on and the vessel will now be going to Dubai where it will be admired by generations to come."

Queen Elizabeth II touring the QE2 one last time on June 2, 2008. Getty Images

The QE2 was officially retired from active service on November 11, 2008, when it left Southampton docks and set sail for its final journey to Dubai. Demand was so great for the journey to the UAE that tickets sold out in only 36 minutes.

The QE2 was fully booked for its final journey from the US, with about 1,800 passengers paying fares ranging from $25,445 for a duplex grand suite with a veranda, to $2,992 for a single room. Its crew of 1,016 included 107 cooks, four fitness instructors, a DJ and 10 gentlemen hosts.

In Dubai, a flotilla of 60 naval vessels and private boats met the 70,000-tonne ship in the Arabian Gulf as she arrived in her new home on November 26, 2008. They were led by My Dubai, a mega yacht owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. An Emirates A380 Airbus and a UK Royal Navy helicopter performed a fly-past in honour of the ship's arrival. However, the QE2's new life as a floating hotel would be delayed by the 2008 financial crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II is shown around the QE2 during its launch on May 1, 1969. Getty Images

On April 18, 2018, a new chapter finally began for the world-famous ship. After more than 1,400 voyages and years of rumours about her fate, she opened her doors to a new generation of guests as a floating hotel at Dubai’s Port Rashid. French multinational Accor took over the management in 2022 and announced large-scale upgrades and renovations.

There are now 447 rooms and suites available to book, from entry-level cabins to decadent Royal Suites, which have hosted famous faces such as Joan Collins and the late Nelson Mandela. The QE2’s origins and adventures, chronicled in books, photos, uniforms and artefacts, are now preserved in the ship's museum called Travellers’ Cove.

