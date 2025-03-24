Best places to buy or rent second-hand fashion in the UAE

Perhaps we are becoming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/the-great-debate-should-we-boycott-fast-fashion-brands-1.969305" target="_blank">disillusioned with fast fashion</a>, or maybe we crave something that no one else has while<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/04/07/second-hand-shopping-receives-boost-from-rising-inflation/" target="_blank"> keeping costs down</a>, but second-hand fashion is booming in the UAE right now. It may have been a little slow to get going (when I arrived almost two decades ago, there was just one second-hand store in Dubai) but today there is a huge choice. So, whether you are after designer bags and clothes, or prefer the thrill of digging through rails to unearth a treasure everyone has missed, there is somewhere for you, and for every budget. While the UAE may not yet have the kind of flea market culture that has tourists tripping over themselves in cities such as New York, London, Milan or Paris, changing attitudes to dressing is fuelling a wealth of shops and online platforms that even a few years ago were hard to find in the region. Now, as we are becoming aware of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/07/05/upcycling-is-the-answer-to-polluting-fast-fashion-says-dubai-designer/" target="_blank"> harm done by fast fashion</a>, businesses are springing up that allow us to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/renting-instead-of-buying-inside-the-second-hand-fashion-market-1.775097" target="_blank">rent new pieces</a> each week, without breaking the bank or the planet. Of course, this is a region devoted to high-end designer names, and the sheer range of preloved big-name pieces available allows for a big selection. This is a boon for customers looking for those hard-to-get items, high-end bargains, or just looking to help create a circular economy. One of the originals since 2008, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/all-the-flash-for-much-less-cash-1.505523" target="_blank">Reems Closet </a>is a consignment and preloved store that has built a solid reputation for quality and authenticity. Backed by the vast knowledge and eagle eyes of the owner Reem Mohammed – who can spot even the tiniest of flaws – customers can be sure that they are getting exactly what they pay for. With a store in Jumeirah Plaza that has new arrivals daily, a weekend-only pop-up inside La Brocante vintage furniture shop, and an online shop, Reems Closet has a comprehensive collection of designer and other goods, all carefully assessed and priced according to condition, so customers can shop with confidence. Known for amazing finds, expect big queues at the Jumeirah Plaza store, especially at the weekends. <i>Al Quoz and Jumeirah Plaza, Dubai; reemscloset.com</i> Bursting with authenticated big-name pieces from the likes of Gucci, Versace, Bvlgari, Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton, the prices at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/the-luxury-closet-raises-14m-for-expansion-1.1244850" target="_blank">The Luxury Closet</a> are a reflection of the quality that's on offer. While this means that sometimes there seems to be little difference between the original and the new price, this is because its pieces are in very, very good condition, and have passed all the required checks for authenticity. For fashion heads who missed a key piece the first time around, The Luxury Closet really is a go-to, be it a piece from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/09/27/fendi-and-versace-team-up-for-disruptive-fendace-show/" target="_blank">Versace x Fendi collaboration</a>, or to finally get a pair of Cartier 1895 Solitaire Diamonds 0.41 cts 18k white gold stud earrings, currently over 40 per cent cheaper than the original price. The website also offers video shopping and a personal shopping service. <i>Al Barsha, Dubai; theluxurycloset.com</i> This nifty online site, with a pop-up inside the Dubai Marina beauty salon FaceRoom, allows customers to rent or buy preloved designer clothes, shoes and accessories at a huge discount. A pink Sicily handbag by Dolce & Gabbana, for example, can be rented for four days for just Dh360, while a pair of star print Saint Laurent aviator sunglasses are on sale for just Dh320, a whopping 70 per cent off the original list price. <i>Dubai Marina; thecloudset.com</i> Another rental and sale site, Endless is less about big designer names and more about smaller, more niche brands. The upside of this is there is less likelihood of someone else wearing the same dress to an event, and the prices are very pocket-friendly. Categorised by event to take the pain out of online searching, these include Brunch, LBD, Race Day or even Bump Friendly, so just a few clicks bring up a sleek Helmut Lang multi-slit little black dress available for Dh160 for three days rent, or a sweetheart fitted midi cocktail dress by Alex Perry in lilac, that is perfect for a summery wedding, that can be rented for three days for only Dh500. Same-day delivery is also available. <i>endless.ae</i> Owned and run by stylist Jelena Dancetovic, Retold is a comprehensive store filled with preloved high-end and high-street finds. Stocked with the likes of Dior, Miu Miu, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Celine this is a treasure trove, known and loved by the fashion-savvy crowd, meaning that deals don't stay around for long. Filled with everything from gowns to unworn pieces (with labels still in place) to vintage must-haves, devotees check in almost daily for the newest arrivals. <i>Al Ghurair Centre, Al Quoz; shopretold.com</i> Since 2020, Thrift for Good has been giving second-hand clothing a second chance in the UAE. Offering everything from pre-loved babywear – starting at just Dh5 – through to designer finds, Thrift for Good is trying to foster a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/16/zero-waste-beauty-routine/" target="_blank">zero-waste,</a> sustainable mindset while raising money for charity. With 100 per cent of monthly profits going to Gulf for Good's children's charity projects, to date, it has raised over Dh3 million for those in need. If you love digging through rails to unearth treasures that others have missed, this is the place for you. In addition, and in keeping with its zero-waste thinking, it runs weekend projects such as teaching children to make a tote bag out of old jeans, or partnerships with influencers to sell off their wardrobes for charity. If you think Thirft for Good doesn't have high-end pieces, think again, as you never know what will have been donated. Be prepared to move fast though, as many others have the same idea. You can also pick up <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/04/21/second-hand-books-uae/" target="_blank">second-hand books</a> in-store or online here. <i>Palm Jumeirah, Times Square Centre and Quoz; thriftforgood.org</i>