Black Book: Brunello Cucinelli’s 'everyday bag', Dior’s futuristic trainers and Swarovski glam glasses

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. <b>Capster launches Moving On elevated trucker caps</b> Capster, the UAE-born headwear brand launched in 2017, has introduced a premium line called Moving On. Crafted from breathable linen or cotton, the new caps eschew overt logos in favour of quiet refinement – think muted jade, greige, dove grey and classic black. A contrasting piped edge around the pre-curved brim adds definition, while a discreet monogram sits just off-centre. Understated, versatile and designed to fit all, this is stealth-luxe headwear poised to become an essential look for the summer. <i>From Dh600 ($163)</i> <b>BC Duo bag by Brunello Cucinelli</b> Brunello Cucinelli has introduced Duo, a new collection of bags designed by co-creative directors Camilla and Carolina Cucinelli – daughters of the founder and custodians of the house’s quiet luxury ethos. Soft-sided and gently slouched, the bags come in four sizes, from mini to ultra-large, and are crafted in calfskin for a supple, lightweight feel, as well as in suede and a subtly metallic lame leather. Each piece features the house’s signature monili embroidery and a discreet embossed logo. The palette is characteristically refined: warm browns, timeless neutrals, and seasonal notes of sage, peach and denim. <i>From Dh5,992</i> <b>Swarovski Millenia sunglasses</b> Crystal experts since 1895, Austrian house Swarovski is channelling its heritage into bold new collections for summer. Among them is Millenia – a love letter to crystal, expressed in full-spectrum colour. Sunglasses feature a row of white crystals tracing the brow line and arms, which taper to a transparent tip. Paired with a crystal-tipped chain, the look is equal parts retro glamour and high-voltage attitude. Each stone is set in gold-toned prongs to amplify the shimmer – this is eyewear for the unapologetically bold. <i>Price on request</i> <b>Givenchy's new Eau de Parfum Ambree</b> Givenchy expands its men’s fragrance portfolio with the launch of Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Ambree – a bold, woody-floral blend with a distinctive signature. Opening with clary sage and juniper berry, it deepens through a heart of Madagascan vetiver, French narcissus and orris, grounded by organic Australian sandalwood. A warm dry-down of tobacco and Tasuki vanilla adds an unmistakably seductive finish. <i>Dh607 for 100ml</i> <b>Dior Men's B35 Nxxt trainers</b> Dior steps into the future with the launch of the B35 Nxxt, its latest men’s trainer. Featuring a fabric mesh upper and sculptural lines that flow from sole to laces, the design is both aerodynamic and assertive. The number 47 is stamped on the toe – a subtle nod to the year Christian Dior founded the maison – while the chunky sole reinterprets the house’s signature cannage weave in bold, diagonal relief. The palette runs from crisp monochrome to high-impact neon accents in yellow, orange, or blue, with more understated takes in beige and brown. <i>From Dh4,900</i>