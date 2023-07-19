Top hotels in the UAE for long-term stays

An increasing number of UAE residents are turning to hotels for long-term stays.

Aside from perks such as room service and regular housekeeping, long-term hotel stays are proving to be more convenient and flexible compared to signing a one-year rental contract. For some, it's a more economical option, given rising rents and all the other fees that come with such leases, including paying brokerage and utility bills.

In the UAE, there are plenty of long-term stay options on offer, many located conveniently near major business districts or, if you're in Dubai, close to a metro station.

Here, The National rounds up some of the best deals across the UAE.

Jumeira Rotana

Located in Bur Dubai, the hotel is a 10-minute drive from Downtown Dubai, making it a good choice for those who also want quick access to the heritage areas of Dubai, such as the famous Al Fahidi neighbourhood.

Long-term stays at this property include once weekly housekeeping and access to a self-service laundry area. Guests also get several discounts – 30 per cent on on-demand laundry services, 50 per cent on room service and 15 per cent at the hotel restaurant.

Monthly cost: Prices differ based on the room, but start from Dh3,999 for 30 nights at a classic king suite; rotana.com

Rove Hotels

A room at Rove at the Park with a view of the Al Wasl dome in Expo City Dubai. Photo: Rove Hotels

Rove Hotels has nine properties across Dubai, most of which are located in prime areas, such as Marina, Downtown and City Walk.

The deal includes 50 per cent off on self-service laundromat and on-demand laundry service, 30 per cent off on food and drinks at The Daily restaurant and a 20 per cent membership discount on co-working application Letswork.

Monthly cost: Prices differ based on the property. The cheapest is Rove At The Park, where prices start at Dh2,999 for a month's stay; rovehotels.com

Edge Creekside Hotel

A deluxe king room at Edge Creekside Hotel. Photo: Edge Hotels

The four-star property near old Dubai offers its guests – short and long-term – an outdoor pool and a 24-hour gym, as well as select rooms with creek views.

The deal includes twice weekly housekeeping, 25 per cent off on laundry services, as well as a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks.

Monthly cost: A deluxe room that overlooks the city costs Dh6,000 per month, while a two-bedroom suite with creek views costs Dh13,000 per month; edgehotels.com

Premier Inn

A good affordable option, the budget hotel, which has properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is offering long-term stays with daily free breakfast. The brand is popular with long-term guests – about 240,000 tenants stay across its hotels in the UAE and Qatar every year.

Aside from the daily breakfast, there are also up to 30 per cent discounts on other food and drink purchases, as well as laundry services.

Monthly cost: Prices start at Dh2,640 per month; mena.premierinn.com

Studio One Hotel

The funky property is popular with on-the-go executives looking for long-term hotel stays.

Three rooms are available for this offer, which also includes 20 per cent discount on food and drinks, swimming pool and gym access, as well as two tokens for self-service laundry per week. Guests can also get special rates for the hotel's meeting spaces and private cinema.

Monthly cost: Prices start at Dh5,500 per month; studioonehotel.com

Ibis Al Barsha

The lobby area of Ibis Al Barsha. Photo: Ibis Al Barsha

The budget hotel in Al Barsha near Mall of the Emirates recently underwent renovation. The lobby doubles as a co-working space, as well as a lounge area with foosball and pool tables.

The long-term stay comes with free parking for one car and twice weekly housekeeping by arrangement.

Monthly cost: Prices differ based on the room, starting from Dh3,999 for 30 nights at a standard king room; all.accor.com

Media One Hotel

The four-star property in Dubai Media City is conveniently close to a lot of office buildings in the area. Dubai Marina is also a quick drive from the hotel.

A 30-day stay gives guests twice weekly housekeeping services with daily rubbish collection, an indoor parking space, dining discounts at hotel restaurants and access to a guest pantry.

Monthly cost: Prices start at Dh9,870 for 30 nights; mediaonehotel.com

Hyde Hotel

Guests can book a room at the Business Bay hotel for six months for a special price. The deal comes with daily housekeeping, parking, as well as gym and swimming pool access. There's also a 25 per cent discount on all food and drinks at the property. Guests can pay more to add breakfast.

Monthly cost: Cost for six months starts at Dh8,500 monthly, inclusive of taxes. Breakfast can be added for 1,500 AED for 30 nights; book.ennismore.com

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

The Jumeirah Hotel property in Dubai Marina offers perks for those booking 30 nights or more.

Guests can choose between studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, all equipped with open-plan kitchens. Housekeeping can be arranged thrice weekly and guests can negotiate a flexible payment plan.

There's special rates to access Wild Wadi Waterpark and guests booking a one or two-bedroom suite get complimentary private beach access.

Monthly cost: Rates depend on the unit. A 30-night stay at the studio starts at Dh13,470; jumeirah.com

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

A studio apartment at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi. Photo: Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

The hotel offers studios and one-bedroom apartments to its long-term guests. Both rooms are furnished and include a fully fitted kitchenette.

Guests can avail of special discounts at the hotel's food and drinks outlets, as well as the spa. The deal also comes with weekly housekeeping, access to swimming pool and gym, plus an individual washing machine.

Monthly cost: A studio costs Dh9,500 per month; dusit.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Guests looking for a five-star experience can check out this property. It also offers its long-term residents 30 per cent off on laundry services, 20 per cent off on food and drinks, as well as a 20 per cent discount on the hotel's spa facility.

The Anantara property offers luxury getaways, with a view of Abu Dhabi's unique mangrove expanse. Guests can take advantage of the hotel's priced spa facility. The hotel is also conveniently located near the Eastern Mangroves promenade, which is home to a bustling food and beverage scene.

Monthly cost: Prices start from Dh8,499 for 30 nights; www.anantara.com

Jannah Hotels

The four-star hotel has five locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Long-term guests get twice weekly housekeeping service, underground parking, as well as complimentary use of recreational facilities within the hotels. There is also a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks.

Monthly cost: Prices depend on property. A suite with sea view at Jannah Burj Al Sarab in Abu Dhabi costs Dh7,500 per month; jannah-hotels.com