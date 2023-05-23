Three-day super sale coming to Dubai this weekend with discounts of up to 90 per cent

The 3-Day Super Sale is returning to Dubai.

From Friday to Sunday, participating malls across the city will slash prices by up to 90 per cent, with discounts available across furniture, electronics, fashion and more.

Malls taking part in the event, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Centre, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village and more.

Shoppers can expect discounts at participating stores including the likes of Kiko Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers who are members of the Majid Al Futtaim Share rewards scheme, will get a chance to win one million Share points when they spend more than Dh300. Customers can scan their receipts into the Share application to enter the draw and a winner will be announced on June 5.

More information about the sale is at 3daysupersale.com