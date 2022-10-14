British 'Vogue' continues traditional tribute with blank cover for Queen Elizabeth

British Vogue has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a special royal purple cover for its November issue.

The cover is completely blank, save for the words “Her Majesty The Queen” and the dates 1926-2022.

The cover continues a long tradition for the magazine in paying tributes to monarchs following their deaths. In the wake of George V and George VI's deaths, the magazine also released blank covers “without any adornment".

The cover pays tribute "not only the continuity of her line, but also the much-mourned absence of Britain's longest reigning sovereign".

"A constant thread through our collective lives, throughout her 70-year reign she served not only her mission but as an almost touchable link to the fabric of history itself,’ said editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

"Now she has gone and with her so many of our own memories — of our childhoods, of our parents and their childhoods — seem to have drifted a little further into the mist.

"As has been noted, with the queen's passing it is as though the long tail of the 20th century has finally wagged its last."

The queen featured on her first cover of British Vogue in March this year to mark her platinum jubilee celebrations. The picture in black and white was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in the early years of Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017, was married to Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, between 1960 and 1978.

She had previously featured on the cover only in illustrations marking her marriage to Prince Phillip in 1947 as well as for her silver jubilee in 1977.

The magazine also named her on its annual list of influential women earlier this year.

She featured alongside women such as Victoria Beckham, Emma Thompson and Sue Grey.

The November issue of British Vogue is available on Tuesday.

