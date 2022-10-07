All the celebrities spotted courtside during the NBA Abu Dhabi games

The first of two NBA Abu Dhabi Games took place at Etihad Arena on Thursday night, and there were plenty of familiar faces sat courtside to watch as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 123-113.

The thrilling game marked the NBA’s debut in the UAE, and the sold-out crowd included both regional and international celebrities.

Here are some of the stars who attended:

Steve Harvey

Comedian Steve Harvey congratulates one of the Atlanta Hawks players at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

US television host and comedian Steve Harvey sat courtside on Thursday, happily waving and chatting to fans between the action.

Harvey, a well-known NBA fan, stood out dressed in a green tropical shirt and sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was also in attendance. The Simmba star, who was named as NBA’s brand ambassador for India last year, waved to crowds as he was shown on the big screen. He wore a green and yellow Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with white sunglasses for the event.

Fabolous

US rapper Fabolous sat next to Singh to watch the action. The Into You singer is set to perform on Friday night as part of the NBA District event happening at Manarat Al Saadiyat. He also played a set at Yas Island club White, following Thursday’s game.

Maya Diab

Lebanese singer Maya Diab greeted fans from her courtside seats, and also took the time to chat to her fellow celebrity guests. Diab, who describes herself as a huge basketball fan, wore a colourful bomber patchwork jacket featuring logos from different NBA teams.

Karen Wazen

Lebanese designer Karen Wazen was also in attendance with her husband and three children. Wazen shared sweet snaps from the event, including her son Georgie getting a hug from Steve Harvey and Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal attends the preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Getty Images

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who has been central to the NBA Abu Dhabi games, was of course front and centre for the action. He sat alongside Harvey for much of the game, and was spotted chatting to several fans and fellow celebrities throughout.

Isiah Thomas

Former player and coach Isiah Thomas, a 12-time All-Star, was among the former players in Abu Dhabi to support NBA’s regional debut. He joined his fellow players on the court during half-time to wave to crowds.

Former NBA players Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas and Chris Bosh before the match. Reuters

Chris Bosh

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh was also part of the NBA Legends line-up to appear at the half-time presentation, and joined his fellow players courtside to watch the action.

Vince Carter

Fan-favourite Vince Carter, who retired from professional basketball in 2020 following a 22-season career, drew huge cheers as he joined his fellow basketball stars on stage during half-time. Like the others, he will take part in events at the Manarat Al Saadiyat fan zone during the weekend.