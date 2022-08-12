Miss Universe Bahrain: Egyptian actress Mai Omar announced as first judge

Egyptian actress Mai Omar has been announced as the first judge for the Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 contest.

Omar announced the news in a joint Instagram post with the official Miss Universe Bahrain account, ahead of the new beauty queen being crowned on August 26.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this historical project and I believe in this platform that empowers women, encourages young individuals to voice out their advocacies and at the same time have an amazing experience sharing their wonderful and inspirational stories with the world,” said Omar.

She was recently officially announced as the new global ambassador of charity Smile Train, which is supported by the wider Miss Universe organisation.

Manar Nadeem Deyani, the reigning Miss Universe Bahrain, said: “We are so excited to welcome Mai Omar to the Miss Universe Bahrain family by helping us screen this year’s candidates and their advocacies to further help and raise awareness to the causes close to their hearts. I am just proud to see Mai Omar stand side by side with the empowering women in this platform.”

The new Miss Universe Bahrain will be revealed to the public during the show's broadcast on September 11, two weeks after she is crowned.

Nadeem Deyani, who made history last year by being the first woman from her country to participate in the global pageant, will pass on her crown at a glittering gala, the location for which has not been revealed.

In June, Miss Universe Bahrain announced it was accepting applications for this year's competition, inviting aspiring beauty queens aged 18 to 28, who are single and who hold a Bahraini passport.

"Last year, we made history as after 70 years we sent the first candidate from the GCC to the Miss Universe pageant," Josh Yugen, chief executive of Yugen Group and the national director of Miss Universe Bahrain tells The National.

"Miss Universe Bahrain also made history as the first-ever woman to wear a burkini during the swimwear competition. She was also the shortest candidate, as we want to break the stereotypes of what a beauty queen should be.

"And this year, we want to continue making history by continuing the legacy of defying the stigma of the pageant industry. With Yugen Group team, The Council, our esteemed celebrity and VVIP judges, we want to crown a winner with an unparalleled purpose, with a strong character and a glowing beauty that exudes from within. She is an empowering soul who can summon the universe."

Segments at the coming Miss Universe Bahrain will include an activewear round, an evening gown round and a Q&A round for the finalists.

