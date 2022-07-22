Amazon Prime Day in the UAE: 12 of the best deals during the two-day sale

One of Amazon’s most anticipated shopping days is almost here.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering 48 hours of discounts and deals for Prime members on items across the website, including products in the home, beauty and electronics sections. New offers will also pop up at various times throughout the two-day sale.

However, with so much to choose from, narrowing down what to buy can feel daunting.

The National has been given an exclusive look at some of the bargains on offer, which we list below to help make your shopping experience a little easier.

Amazon Prime Day's deals will include discounts on electronics, books and watches. Photo: Amazon

Here are 12 of the best deals happening during the sale:

1. Home: Save up to 70 per cent on Black+Decker vacuum cleaners

2. Fashion: Save up to 59 per cent on the Citizen men’s solar powered watch with an analog and digital display

3. Kitchen: Save up to 54 per cent on the Tefal Ingenio Expertise three-piece cooking set

4. Books: Save up to 49 per cent off Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! book

5. Grocery: Save up to 49 per cent off grocery items from Red Bull, Starbucks, Selpak, Ariel, Omo, Davidoff, Rainbow and more

6. Kitchen: Save up to 46 per cent on Panasonic mixer and grinders

7. Personal Care Appliances: Save up to 40 per cent on the Philips Pro Hairdryer

8. Home & Tools: Save up to 39 per cent on Black+Decker tools and drills

9. Baby: Save up to 38 per cent on the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature complete Feeding Kit

10. Electronics: Save up to 32 per cent on HP Laptops

11. Personal Care Appliances: Save up to 12 per cent on the Philips Lumea hair removal device

12. Gaming: Save 8 per cent on the Asus Tuf Gaming F15

For those who are not Prime members, Amazon has the option for a free 30-day trial that can also be used during the 48-hour sale. Prime members also get 10 per cent off when booking Amazon Home Services (such as cleaning, laundry services or pet grooming).

Other perks include free 12-month access to Deliveroo Plus Silver membership, free six-month subscription to Anghami Plus, free same and next day delivery, free delivery from US or UK Amazon and early access to shopping deals. There's also a subscription to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.