Supermodel Kate Moss: I'm thrilled to be Diet Coke's new creative director

British model Kate Moss has been named as the latest creative director of Diet Coke.

The 48-year-old will work across projects celebrating the soft drink’s 40th anniversary.

Announcing the news, Moss posed with a can of Diet Coke, wearing red lipstick and red gloves and said she was “thrilled to join the Diet Coke family”.

As the first creative director for the brand in over a decade, Moss will work on Diet Coke’s new Love What You Love campaign.

“The campaign connected with me instantly, as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams. As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style,” Moss said.

“Moss will bring to life the new Diet Coke Love What You Love campaign, which spotlights individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life, by knowing who they are and what they love,” a representative from the brand said.

Known for her slim figure and high cheekbones, Moss shot to fame in the early 1990s after walking her first runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. She was also once known for claiming ‘"nothing tastes as good as skinny feels".

The no-calorie soft drink has a long affiliation with fashion with Moss now following in the footsteps of designers including Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

Karl Lagerfeld, for whom Moss was a muse, also collaborated with the brand and had a famous love of the soft drink. He once told Harper's Bazaar that it was his only drink of choice saying, "I drink Diet Coke from the minute I get up to the minute I go to bed. I can even drink it in the middle of the night and I can sleep. I don't drink coffee, I don't drink tea, I drink nothing else."