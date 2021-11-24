See Princess Charlene's style evolution in 31 photos: swimming star to belle of the ball

Princess Charlene has evolved from an athlete, most commonly seen in tracksuits and fresh from laps in the pool, to the belle of the ball at Monte Carlo's many gala events.

Born Charlene Wittstock, the former Olympian, 43, married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. Since first stepping out with the royal in 2006, she has become known for her glittering wardrobe of red carpet looks.

Dior, Akris, Ralph Lauren and Armani are among her favourite designers, with Armani creating the dress for her 2011 wedding.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco leave the palace after their wedding ceremony on July 2, 2011. Getty Images

In December 2020, Princess Charlene hit headlines with her half-hawk haircut, which she debuted at Monaco's annual Christmas gift-giving ceremony.

In January she told Point de Vue the haircut was her decision.

"I wanted it for a long time. The style pleases me. That’s all," she said. Her twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 6, like her hair, she said, "after the initial surprise wore off".

"Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I’m probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I’ll continue," said Princess Charlene. "That’s my choice. What counts is that Jacques and Gabriella adore seeing their mother with her new style."

Princess Charlene is currently being treated for physical and emotional exhaustion.

Prince Albert II told People that she is in a treatment centre "outside of Monaco" after spending six months in South Africa this year.

He said his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”