Abu Dhabi Culinary Season to begin on October 18

Those in Abu Dhabi can look forward to a host of delicious new foodie experiences as Abu Dhabi Culinary Season makes its grand return.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has just announced that the annual six-week celebration of food will be taking place in the capital from October 18 to December 9.

This will be the third Abu Dhabi Culinary Season to take place. The event is known to bring some of the emirate’s most popular foodie activities, promotions and discounts, and this year features an action-packed line-up.

The “appetiser” will be the Food Forward series which will feature four days of experiential supper clubs and dining experiences from October 19 to October 23.

A third of the Food Forward series will take place later in the season, with the dates yet to be announced. As part of its leading gourmands, including culinary stars such as chef and cookbook author Anthony Demetre and Chef Faisal Naser, diners will be treated to an elevated experience at Emirates Palace.

This year, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will bring back its popular Chef's Table and Food Forward events. Photo: Abu Dhabi Culinary Season

Chef’s Table has always been one of the most popular parts of the annual season and it will be back again this year. Twenty of the city’s best restaurants will serve up exclusive multi-course menus, entertainment, masterclasses and collaborations with Emirati chefs and more from Monday, October 25 to Saturday, November 27.

LPM, Coya, Villa Toscana, Hakkasan, Buddha Bar and Beirut Sur Mer are some of the restaurants participating.

There are loads of other events garnishing the experience, including collaborations between home-grown names and international culinary talents. The Craftsmanship Dinner at Louvre Abu Dhabi, in partnership with home appliance brand Gaggenau, will pay homage to Emirati craftsmen and “weave connections between heritage, luxury and culinary skills.”

Read more Mena's 50 Best Restaurant list to launch in Abu Dhabi in February

Meanwhile, fans of afternoon tea can indulge in a circus-themed one over at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers between Monday, November 1 and Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Abu Dhabi foodies will have plenty to celebrate long after the six weeks are over; with much-loved restaurants such as Paradiso, Bushra, Akiba Dori launching at Yas Bay development on Yas Island.

This year, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will be enhanced as the city will serve as host to the inaugural celebration of Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants.

More information about Abu Dhabi Culinary Season can be found at www.abudhabiculinary.ae