Tennis pro Naomi Osaka launches skincare line designed for people with melanated skin

Tennis pro Naomi Osaka has launched a skincare range, designed specifically for people with melanated skin.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion launched Kinlo on Tuesday, saying it was a culmination of four years' work.

Osaka, 23, said she was inspired to create the line after learning about the high rates of skin cancer-related deaths in people of colour.

“As a POC I started learning about skin cancer rates affecting people like me and wondered why there wasn’t a great product that feels good and protects our skin,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “So I founded Kinlo which is a functional skincare line for people with melanated skin.”

Osaka, who recently announced she would be taking some time away from tennis, explained she is grateful for her platform, which she credits with allowing her to create Kinlo.

“Tennis can be challenging at times but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for and allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise,” she said. “Hope you like it!”

Kinlo will consist of “active and recovery skincare products built to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones", the brand said. It will include products such as a mineral-based sunscreen designed to eliminate white cast, a hydrating eye cream, a hydrating golden mist and a lip balm.

Osaka, who is the brand’s chief executive, will work closely with Dr Naana Boakye, Kinlo’s dermatology director, to “help ensure formulations are of the highest efficiency and standard and that education about skin cancer, in particular, skin protection in the black, brown and Asian-Pacific communities, is a priority”.

“Bringing Kinlo to life was a personal and professional goal of mine. I am thrilled that my first entrepreneurial endeavour will be something meaningful to my community,” Osaka said.

“Through my personal experience and learnings, I have found that black, brown, and other melanated skin toned communities are often an after-thought in the discussion and research surrounding suncare, including being excluded from clinical studies on skin cancer. Additionally, there is a lack of sun protection products being made with melanated skin in mind. These points have all led me to create Kinlo, a mission-first brand.”

Products start at $14.99, and are available to shop online via Kinlo’s website.

