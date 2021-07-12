Celebrities react to England's loss at Euro 2020: Prince William, Adele and Sadiq Khan

Italy were crowned the Euro 2020 champions as they defeated England 3-2 in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. And while fans of the Three Lions were left heartbroken by the outcome, there was still plenty of praise to go around as the team managed, with their latest appearance, to end a 55-year drought in not making a tournament final.

“In terms of the players, they’ve given everything they could have – not only tonight but through the whole tournament,” England coach Gareth Southgate said after the shootout defeat. “They should hold their heads high.

“They’re a team who have pulled together, given the country some incredible evenings, but of course tonight the devastation of getting so close and not being able to give our country the trophy we wanted to is difficult to put into context.

“You can imagine how the dressing room is, so that of course is difficult to put into words at the moment, but in terms of the players they’ve given absolutely everything and I’m very proud of them”.

Despite the devastating defeat, fans and celebrities took to social media after the match to thank and congratulate the team for getting as far as they did and for achieving something that united the country.

From Prince William to London mayor Sadiq Khan, here's a look at the celebrities and politicians who posted messages of support after the match.

Prince William

Prince William tweeted that the outcome was “heartbreaking” while also congratulating the Italian side. “England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves – I know there’s more to come.”

Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

Adele

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker hasn’t been shy about showing support for England. After the match, she uploaded a photo of herself in a jersey, writing: “You did us so proud!”

Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted to thank the team for how they “united” the country “both on and off the pitch at every turn”. He said the country couldn’t be any prouder of what was achieved during the tournament, signing off with: "We still believe."

To @England: thank you. You have inspired and united our nation both on and off the pitch at every turn.



We could not be any prouder of what you have achieved.



We still believe. #England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤ pic.twitter.com/TweL9lqq1L — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 11, 2021

Nigella Lawson

British food writer and TV chef Nigella Lawson tweeted to congratulate Italy but also thank Southgate and the team. She also tweeted that she is looking forward to the Fifa World Cup.

Congratulations Italy. And thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 11, 2021

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York tweeted her support for coach Southgate. "So proud of our team," she said.

Gareth Southgate, superb coach. So proud of our team @England pic.twitter.com/QKuyn9XJ5K — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) July 11, 2021

Oti Mabuse

South African dancer Oti Mabuse, who appears on the UK shows Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Dancer, was more upfront about her feelings after the match, simply tweeting she was “heartbroken”.

Heartbroken 💔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 11, 2021

Piers Morgan

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan also tweeted appreciation for the England team, writing: “I admire every player who steps up ... to take a penalty in a game that important. Especially when they’re just 19, 21 and 23.” He also tagged players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in his tweet before finishing with: “You missed, and we lost, but you’ve all got guts.”

Liam Gallagher

Former Oasis frontman also tweeted his support after the match, telling the team to go “smash the World Cup”.

It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

