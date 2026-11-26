The second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial is now open in Al Ain under the theme Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place.

Led by artistic director Elvira Dyangani Ose, who serves as artistic director of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, the biennial is set to weave art into the fabric of the emirate.

The programme explores belonging, collective memory and human connection through contemporary public art integrated into the cultural landscape of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

Al Ain, affectionately known as the Garden City, serves as the perfect backdrop for a collection of works inspired by nature, conservation and history, with installations located in Al Qattara Oasis, which is part of a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Elvira Dyangani Ose, artistic director of the second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. Photo: Zeitz MOCAA Show caption: Elvira Dyangani Ose, artistic director of the second Public …

“The works that are living together with Al Qattara Oasis have the difficult task to respond both to the theme of the Biennial and also to the site. So there are works that are looking at preservation”, Ms Ose said.

According to Ms Ose, each work presents the viewer with a unique blend of nature and creativity. The poem I am not the stone thrown into the water, but the seed sown in the field by Moroccan artist M'barek Bouhchichi “is basically reminding us of the community of the sea, but also of the idea of migration or the ideas of trying to search places where we belong", said Ms Ose.

M'barek Bouhchichi's ‘I am not the stone thrown into the water, but the seed sown in the field’ installation in Al Ain. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi Show caption: M'barek Bouhchichi's ‘I am not the stone thrown into the wat…

“On the other hand, Reena Saini Kallat from India, is looking at endangered species - birds that have disappeared, are extinct, or that are in a situation of precarity, and we had to conserve them - in her work titled, Thresholds: Requiem (The Last Call).”

“But also, we have Asuncion Molinos Gordo from Spain, whose work titled Bil Hana wa Al Afia, which appears to reflect all the time stratifications of the different eras from the Iron Age to the present, with elements and mementoes, but also ceramics and traditional ornaments that remind us of the different eras. And the idea here, in her case, is to refer not only to the time that had passed but also the future.”

A prominent example of site-specific artwork comes from UAE-based artist Roudhah Al Mazrouei, who transforms existing infrastructure with her work titled Tassa. It is composed of galvanised steel, fibreglass and paint and forms a striking design spanning 80m across the Al Ain Roundabout. This installation, particularly eye-catching from a bird’s-eye view, is a tribute to tradition and cultural memory.

Roudhah Al Mazrouei’s tassa in Al Ain. Photo: Razmig Bedirian Show caption: Roudhah Al Mazrouei’s tassa in Al Ain. Photo: Razmig Bediria…

“We're trying to bring this idea across, that home is a living condition - it could be felt, it could be experienced. It is something that we all interpret in a certain way," added Ms Ose. “It is not a simple determination, and it's not just allocation. It's a human condition; it's something that brings together a constellation of trajectories.

“This biennial is supposed to also interrogate the time and the everyday lives of people living in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. So the idea is that when you encounter this work, you are also in your own home. Everybody is welcome, obviously, and people are able to encounter the works in their own habitats.”

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will expand to Abu Dhabi city on November 15, running until February 15 in both locations.

In Abu Dhabi, works will appear at Mina Zayed, the city’s historic port, and at Souq Al Mina. On Saadiyat Island, look for installations at Hidd Al Saadiyat and in Saadiyat Cultural District, at the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi