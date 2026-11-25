A factory on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai is still known to many as PepsiCo's, long after the company moved out.

The low-rise building, with its distinctive white, blue and red logo, has become a visible symbol of a company that has spent more than seven decades embedding itself in the fabric of society.

“It’s been a landmark for a very long time,” says Wael Ismael, PepsiCo’s vice president of corporate affairs for international beverages, proudly.

The company’s presence may have moved, but the city’s collective memory of it speaks to the role PepsiCo has as it marks its 75th anniversary in the region: it did not simply arrive, distribute and keep its distance.

"One thing that always has been constant for us is how we've shown up for the region, its people and its communities," says Mr Ismael. "This is something, as somebody from this region, that we feel very proud of."

This includes creating products rooted in regional flavours, such as cumin, pickled lemon and laban. When PepsiCo's scientists and chefs develop something new for regional palates, the process starts on a farm, as its agricultural footprint is substantial. In Saudi Arabia alone, 100 per cent of the potatoes used in its snacks come from nine local growers farming about 5,000 hectares.

That instinct – to root global capability in local soil – defines how PepsiCo is approaching the next chapter of its story in the Middle East.

Part of this is through its new regional research and development centre in Riyadh, the only one in PepsiCo's global network where every stage of innovation – research, development, testing and production – works as a single, connected process.

"Having this hub is very important because it allows us to have those capabilities very close to home," says Mr Ismael. "Very close to the people that we serve."

Community investment runs alongside that commercial footprint. PepsiCo's Tomooh programme has supported thousands of students through university in Lebanon. The Youth Impact Studio connects young people from across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

"Providing opportunities to youth is very important," Mr Ismael says – alongside education, the main focus areas of PepsiCo's community work across the Middle East and North Africa.

For Mr Ismael, who grew up in a region where he had forged his career, the anniversary – and the company’s future – are about far more than a business milestone.

“As we say, inshallah, the next 75 years will be good for the region, good for its people and hopefully good for PepsiCo as well.”

This page was produced by The National in partnership with PepsiCo