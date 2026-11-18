The UAE’s real estate story is evolving, and so are prospective homeowner priorities. As more individuals and families put down roots, buyer expectations are shifting in ways that go beyond square footage and finishes to the wider life around the home. They are asking a deeper question: what will life actually feel like in the community, not just today, but in five, 10 or 20 years?

For homebuyers considering an off-plan home or one under construction, this question carries particular weight. How do they know the vision will be delivered? What signals give them confidence that the community and life around their home will develop as promised?

Liveability and a sense of belonging are increasingly shaping home ownership decisions and the long-term relevance of new communities. This is an increasingly important consideration that master developers such as ORA are addressing. Through BAYN, a 4.8 million sqm coastal masterplan, ORA is seeking to establish Ghantoot, positioned on the Arabian Gulf between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as a destination in its own right.

BAYN's first residential launch, comprising 464 villas and townhouses, sold out within 72 hours. The development recorded Dh2.7 billion in residential sales in 2025. Main construction works began in June 2026 following the award of the Dh1.9 billion Phase 1 contract to UNEC. The first homes at BAYN are targeted for handover in Q4 2028.

From property to lifestyle: a shifting priority

Prospective homebuyers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have a wide choice of projects to consider. BAYN seeks to stand apart by addressing how their expectations of location, lifestyle and community are changing.

The move towards amenity-rich, well-connected neighbourhoods is not anecdotal. It is backed by research. The Global Wellness Institute’s May 2026 data projects the global wellness real estate market to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2030 and identifies the UAE as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. In the UAE, the sector grew from US$3.3 billion in 2017 to US$14.6 billion in 2025 and now represents more than 12 per cent of all construction activity.

These figures point to a practical shift: buyers increasingly expect green spaces, essential services and leisure to be woven into the fabric of daily life.

At the luxury end of the market, Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025/26 notes that “community is the new currency in luxury real estate”, reflecting a wider shift from standalone amenities towards places that support everyday life as a whole. At BAYN, this is expressed through a masterplan that brings homes, landscape, mobility and shared spaces together from the outset.

Interest in that wider lifestyle is reflected in a YouGov study commissioned by Shamal Holding, in which 82 per cent of the 1,009 UAE residents surveyed said they were considering moving to a seafront or marina community within the next two to three years.

More broadly, buyers are also considering how well a location supports everyday routines and wellbeing, asking whether parks are within walking distance, whether their children can play safely outdoors, and whether everyday amenities are within easy reach.

Confidence underwritten by track record

Through BAYN, ORA seeks to establish Ghantoot as a destination. Supplied Image Show caption: Through BAYN, ORA seeks to establish Ghantoot as a destinati…

With these expectations comes the need for reassurance that a developer will deliver.

ORA Developers’ 2025 research into UAE homebuyer preferences found that trust in a developer’s track record, alongside payment plans, return on investment and ownership costs, consistently emerged as decisive at the point of purchase. At BAYN, facilities planned for the first phase include a clubhouse and a curated mix of F&B and retail, while the wider masterplan is structured for phased delivery as the community grows.

BAYN marks ORA’s entry into the UAE, extending a development footprint that now spans seven countries: Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, Iraq and the UAE. Founded in 2016, ORA holds around US$4 billion in consolidated assets and has achieved a proven sales value exceeding US$61 billion. Delivery milestones across ORA’s portfolio include residential tower handovers at ZED El Sheikh Zayed in Egypt, the first residential handover and the opening of The Club at Eighteen in Pakistan, and completed East Tower residences alongside an operating marina and Commercial Village at Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus.

BAYN as a case study in holistic placemaking

BAYN’s masterplan applies this holistic approach in tangible terms.

The community will include 1.2km of private beach access and a 204-berth marina. Critically, more than 55 per cent of the site is dedicated to open space, including a one-million-square-metre central park, landscaped pathways and outdoor recreational areas. Homes, services, landscape, mobility, and shared spaces have been planned together from the outset.

Designed around a compact-city model, BAYN’s masterplan is intended to bring everyday destinations within a 15-minute walk or cycle. It provides for 7.1 km of promenades and a 33-km cycling network. Planned components include retail and dining, resort clubhouses and civic amenities, schools, a healthcare centre, a sports club and a business park.

At full development, the initial 4.8 million sqm BAYN masterplan is expected to comprise approximately 9,000 homes for around 32,000 residents, supported by planned infrastructure, services, public spaces and business activity.

Location as a foundation for long-term value

Ghantoot’s strategic location between Abu Dhabi and Dubai places it within one of the UAE’s key growth corridors while retaining its natural coastal setting. BAYN is approximately 25 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become Dubai’s main international gateway in the early 2030s, and is also seven minutes from Palm Jebel Ali and 20 minutes from Dubai Marina. Etihad Rail passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, operational since September 2026, add to the wider infrastructure investment strengthening connectivity across the corridor.

ORA’s long-term commitment extends beyond BAYN’s initial 4.8 million sqm masterplan. In April 2026, the company doubled its overall Ghantoot landholding to 9.6 million sqm.

BAYN is on course to shape Ghantoot into a new coastal destination in the UAE – bringing ORA’s “A community without compromise” proposition to life through coastal living, integrated community planning and construction now underway. Together, these elements can meet the expectations of today’s buyer

This page was produced by The National in partnership with ORA