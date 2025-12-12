Europe's early 'superflu' season affecting children most

An outbreak of 'superflu' which is most common among children is the biggest health challenge the UK has faced since the pandemic, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned.

Some schools in the UK have already brought back Covid-era measures to prevent the spread of the illness, by either reducing hours or shutting temporarily.

There have also been suggestions from health authorities that people should consider wearing marks in public.

National Health Service figures showed flu cases at a record level for the time of year after jumping 55 per cent in a week to an average of 2,660 patients in hospital each day last week.

Children aged five-14 were most likely to test positive for flu, followed by 15-24 year olds, then those aged 25-44. Those aged over 45 were least likely to have the flu.

However, hospital admission rates for flu in England overall are highest among over 75s and under fives.

The NHS is expected to come under further pressure as schools break up and families gather for the Christmas break, with many returning from abroad. With the UAE school term ending on December 5, many families have already arrived in Britain from the Emirates.

Mr Streeting said cases could triple and there was “a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals”.

This year's flu season involves the H3N2 subtype strain of influenza A, which was prevalent during Australia and Japan’s winter, seen as a reliable indicator of what the rest of the world faces as the virus moves north.

Spain has also recorded an extremely high number of cases, while the Irish government has expressed concern at the low take-up vaccines this year. Cases have surged in Central and Eastern Europe, notably in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Germany.

Hans Kluge, Europe director of the World Health Organisation said flu season started earlier in several countries across the continent.

"Children are driving transmission and adults 65+ are most likely to be hospitalised," he said. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay protected."

The UAE introduced its annual flu campaign in late September, calling on young children, the elderly and vulnerable groups to be vaccinated.

Prof Meghana Pandit, NHS medical director, warned the “unprecedented wave of superflu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year”, with no peak in sight.

Dr Vicky Price, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the “flunami” was hitting the NHS but this was “a sadly familiar picture of a system under relentless strain”.

The number of people in hospital in England with flu remains at a record level for this time of year. PA

Mr Streeting has warned resident doctors who are due to strike at Christmas that their action could be “the Jenga piece” that forces the NHS to collapse.

Writing in The Times on Friday, he said a huge jump in flu cases has left the NHS facing a “challenge unlike any it has seen since the pandemic” and urged resident doctors to accept the government’s offer and end their action.

He said: “The whole NHS team is working around the clock to keep the show on the road but it’s an incredibly precarious situation. Christmas strikes could be the Jenga piece that collapses the tower.”

Mr Streeting described the scenes in hospital as “inexcusable”. He said British Medical Association (BMA) leadership calling off planned strikes would have “given the NHS certainty this week, when it is firefighting the flu epidemic”.

Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest since the pandemic.

Some hospitals have asked staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks to cut the spread of flu, while others have gone in and out of critical incident status due to the high number of people attending A&E.

Separately, an average of 354 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 35 per cent from 263 the previous week.

This is lower than at this point last year but NHS England said winter viruses were beginning to “engulf hospitals”.

Prof Pandit said: “This unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year.

“The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year. Even worse, it continues to rise – and the peak is not in sight yet.

“With record-12-hour waits continuing to mount – 50,648 last month, up 10.6 per cent on last year – we are witnessing the appalling reality of corridor care on an unprecedented scale.

“While the ongoing ‘flunami’ is being invoked as the primary cause of the crisis, this is a convenient scapegoat when the reality is that the situation is a direct result of a long-standing and predictable breakdown in NHS capacity and workforce shortages."

Elsewhere, pharmacy organisations insisted they have good stocks of the flu vaccine after reports some patients were struggling to get one.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, said: “Independent pharmacies across the country are reporting a big surge in inquiries about flu vaccinations and treatment. In some areas the vaccine stock is depleting, but most pharmacies have sufficient stock.”

The predominant strain of flu circulating this winter, the H3N2 strain, means there is “less natural immunity in the community”, the UK Health Security Agency said.

“H3N2 flu strains typically affect older adults more severely than H1N1 strains, leading to more hospitalisations and deaths, creating further pressure on our NHS this winter.”

A total of 71.7 per cent of people in England aged 65 or older are estimated to have received this year’s flu vaccination by December 7, according to UKHSA data.

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E660hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C100Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488km-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh850%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOctober%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Outclassed in Kuwait'

Taleb Alrefai,

HBKU Press

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Brief scoreline: Wales 1 James 5' Slovakia 0 Man of the Match: Dan James (Wales)

Fixtures 50-over match UAE v Lancashire, starts at 10am Champion County match MCC v Surrey, four-day match, starting on Sunday, March 24, play starts at 10am Both matches are at ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City. Admission is free.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.