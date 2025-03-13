The novelist Terry Pratchett donated money to Alzheimer's research in the hope a cure would be found before he died 10 years ago. Getty Images
Health

Signs of Terry Pratchett’s dementia hidden in his novels

Scientists say simpler language in later Discworld books shows hints of Alzheimer’s before author's condition was diagnosed

Tim Stickings
March 13, 2025