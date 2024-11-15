People who sit for more than 10 hours a day have worse outcomes when it comes to cardiovascular health, research shows. Getty Images
People who sit for more than 10 hours a day have worse outcomes when it comes to cardiovascular health, research shows. Getty Images

Health

Sitting down on the job increases risk of early death

Data from 90,000 people shows ill-effects of sedentary lifestyle

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

November 15, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara