A person receiving a vaccination.
Health

World-first vaccine for norovirus sickness bug to be trialled in UK

Hospital admissions due to norovirus cost British taxpayers about £100 million a year

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 22, 2024

