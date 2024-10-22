Mpox viral particles. The disease is spread mainly through close contact with infected people. Reuters
Health

Mpox: Germany reports first case of new variant

Two people in Norway also diagnosed with different strain of the virus

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

October 22, 2024

Beshara

