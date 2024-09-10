A child receives prescription glasses on World Sight Day in Texas. This year, a bill was introduced in Congress that called for mandatory eye checks for young children. AP
A child receives prescription glasses on World Sight Day in Texas. This year, a bill was introduced in Congress that called for mandatory eye checks for young children. AP

Health

How a US doctor used an award from the UAE to make major strides in paediatric eye care

Award helped fund creation of gadget that detects eyesight problems in children

Patrick deHahn
Patrick deHahn
New York

September 10, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara