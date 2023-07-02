Aspartame: what is the 'possible carcinogen' found in some fizzy drinks?

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener found in many popular foods and fizzy drinks, could be classified as "possibly carcinogenic", it has been reported.

According to international media the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) - the cancer research arm of the World Health Organisation – will for the first time place this label on aspartame next month.

However, such branding has caused confusion in the past as it is not immediately clear if the risk to human health is small or substantial. Other substances that have been labelled in similar terms include aloe vera.

So what is aspartame and what are the risks? The National explains.

What is aspartame found in and how does it compare to sugar?

Aspartame was discovered by American chemist, James Schlatter, in 1965 and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1974.

It is popular because it is about 200 times sweeter than standard sugar but has no calories. Awareness campaigns over the negative health consequences of sugar and taxes on its use over the past few decades has led to the mass usage of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame.

Today it is listed as an ingredient in a string of diet or sugar free drinks, chewing gum, yoghurts such as Diet Coke; Diet Pepsi; and Pepsi Max. But it is used in thousands of food items encompassing confectionery, desserts and sugar-free cough drops. It is additionally used enhance the flavour of tinned foods and powdered drinks.

Is aspartame safe?

Aspartame is used across the globe. Authorities from at least 90 countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Denmark, New Zealand and Australia say it is safe for human consumption. According to Reuters, the US Food and Drug Administration states the acceptable daily intake is 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day with Europe’s regulatory body recommending 40 mg/kg/day.

Depending on the ingredients, this would mean someone who weighs 60kg would need to drink dozens of cans a day to reach such limits.

Why is it being potentially classified as possibly carcinogenic?

Despite its approval for use, there has long been debate about the sweetener. The IARC has been conducting a major safety assessment involving 1,300 studies and its potential links to cancer. It uses four classifications:

Group 1: Carcinogenic to humans

Group 2A: Probably carcinogenic to humans

Group 2B: Possibly carcinogenic to humans

Group 3: Not classifiable

Reuters reported the sweetener is expected to fall into the third category which is on the lower end of the scale. But the labelling can cause confusion as it does not take into account how much of a product a person can consume safely. That advice typically comes from the Joint World Health Organisation and Food and Agriculture Organisation's "Expert Committee on Food Additives" in conjunction with national regulators.

What else do authorities say about sweeteners?

Despite often being labelled as 'diet' the World Health Organisation in May said product with artificial sweeteners do not help people to control their weight.

Researchers examined data from scores of studies and said consumption of non-sugar sweeteners has been linked to rising numbers of people who are overweight or obese, and increases Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and tooth decay.

What happens next?

The report – along with the separate expert committee on food additives decision – is expected to be released on July 14, Reuters said, and we will learn more then.