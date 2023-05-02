Toxic chemicals in everyday products 'expose people to cancer and birth defects'

A study has found that more than 5,000 tonnes of toxic chemicals are released from consumer products every year in homes and workplaces.

These toxic substances — known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — were found to be present in everyday items such as shampoos, cleaners and paint removers.

They can cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm, scientists said.

Lead author Kristin Knox, a scientist at Silent Spring Institute, said: “This study is the first to reveal the extent to which toxic VOCs are used in everyday products of all types that could lead to serious health problems.”

Dr Knox emphasised the importance of making this information public to incentivise manufacturers to create safer products with fewer toxic ingredients.

The study used data from the California Air Resources Board (Carb), which has been monitoring VOCs in consumer products for more than 30 years to combat smog.

Researchers focused on 33 VOCs listed under California's right-to-know law, Prop 65, which requires companies to warn users about significant exposure to harmful chemicals in their products.

The analysis identified more than 100 types of products containing Prop 65 VOCs, with 30 of them warranting special scrutiny due to their high potential for health risks.

It found that products used in workplaces were particularly concerning, as employees often used multiple products, each containing at least one hazardous chemical. This was especially true for nail and hair salon workers, janitors and construction workers, researchers said.

Toxic chemicals were found in nail products. EPA

Meg Schwarzman, a physician and environmental health scientist at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, who led the study, said: “At the most basic level, workers deserve to know what they’re exposed to.

“But, ultimately, they deserve safer products and this study should compel manufacturers to make significant changes to protect workers’ health.”

The researchers identified 11 chemicals that manufacturers should eliminate from their products due to their high toxicity and widespread use.

They also suggested that the US Environmental Protection Agency consider regulating five additional chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Claudia Polsky, director of the Environmental Law Clinic at UC Berkeley School of Law, said: “This study shows how much work remains for product manufacturers and regulators nationwide, because the products in Carb’s database are sold throughout the US.”

The study aims to guide manufacturers in reformulating their products with safer ingredients and encourages stronger chemical regulations to protect public health.