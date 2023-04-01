Chemical leak at pool co-owned by Olympic champion leads to evacuation

Former Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington's part-owned swimming pool, Swim!, suffered a chemical leak on Saturday morning, resulting in two people experiencing breathing difficulties.

The West Midlands Fire Service was alerted to the incident in Oldbury, West Midlands, shortly before 9am.

The plant room of the pool experienced a chemical leak, leading to ten individuals being evacuated from the facility, including two who required medical attention for breathing difficulties.

Swim! was opened in February by Ms Adlington, along with Olympians Steve Parry and Adrian Turner, and JD Gyms.

A spokesperson for Swim! stated that no injuries occurred during the incident.

Meanwhile, the fire service affirmed that the leak was contained in the building and did not pose any danger to the public.

They immediately dispatched two fire engines and a hazardous materials team, along with colleagues from the ambulance service.

The fire service said in a statement: “The first crew were at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised.

Swim! facility in Oldbury, UK, was evacuated as firefighters in breathing apparatus contained the chemical leak in the plant room of the pool.

“Our teams are ventilating the building, and our specialist officers are using air monitoring equipment to make sure the area is safe.”

The statement continued, “Firefighters in breathing apparatus have used equipment from our hazardous materials unit to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.”

The Swim! facility is a fully equipped swimming pool that offers an array of services, including swimming lessons and training sessions.

Ms Adlington, who won two gold medals at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008 and two bronze medals at the London Olympics in 2012, opened the facility to encourage more people to participate in the sport.

The swimming champion retired from professional swimming in 2013, citing her desire to focus on other ventures, including promoting water safety awareness and encouraging children to swim.

Ms Adlington has been a vocal advocate for swimming and its benefits, encouraging children to participate in the sport to improve their physical and mental health.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the chemical leak, and it is not yet clear when the facility will reopen. Ms Adlington has not released any statements regarding the incident.