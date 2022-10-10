Mo Farah launches World Cup friendship benches to promote mental health

Custom-made public benches are being put in place to promote mental health awareness during the Qatar World Cup and the role football can play in a healthy life.

Thirty-two ‘friendship benches' — representing each nation at the World Cup finals tournament — will be placed in locations around Qatar, an announcement on World Mental Health Day revealed.

Track athlete Sir Mo Farah, one of Britain’s finest runners, was at the launch where he saw the English bench.

Farah was with Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice chairwoman and chief executive of Qatar Foundation, at the World Innovation Summit for Health where the benches project was launched.

“Meeting Sir Mo and hearing the compelling story of how he left Mogadishu for London as a young boy and the mental health challenges he faced highlighted the importance of sitting down and talking about our mental health,” she said.

“I’m proud that Qatar Foundation’s global health initiative is among those helping shine a spotlight on mental health in such an innovative and practical way.”

The benches will be installed in prominent locations, including near tournament stadiums.

The project, part of the Sport for Health partnership, is led by the World Health Organisation and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

It aims to show the importance of mental health and offer advice on ways to promote well-being, including through the importance of physical activity and sport.

“The bench is a simple yet powerful vehicle for promoting mental health, from park benches where people gather in football stadiums where players and staff watch their teams play for the joy and promise of sport and success,” said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The friendship benches project is a powerful reminder of the importance of how health, from mental to physical health, is precious and common to all people and nations, and how, through sports, people can reach out to others, as fellow human beings, in the spirt of solidarity and support.”

The locations of each of the 32 benches will be announced shortly.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “The friendship benches project is another vehicle to raise awareness about mental health conditions and to encourage a conversation, which could save a life. Fifa is proud to partner with the WHO, and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health to put football at the service of society, and to leave a lasting legacy in Qatar for residents and visitors.”