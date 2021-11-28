UAE records 60 new Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally in 20 months

Another 79 people recovered from the virus in latest 24-hour reporting period

The National
Nov 28, 2021

The UAE reported 60 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its overall tally to 741,918.

Another 79 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 736,778.

One patient died after contracting coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,146.

The latest cases were detected as a result of a further 284,985 daily PCR tests.

It is the lowest number of daily infections recorded since March 31, 2020, when 53 positive tests were confirmed.

More than 100 million tests have been conducted to date under a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

An extensive vaccination campaign has also been credited with helping to drive down case numbers, which have remained below 100 for five weeks.

Authorities confirmed last week that 100 per cent of the eligible population had now received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while more than 90 per cent are fully vaccinated.

