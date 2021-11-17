UAE records 74 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 74 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and no deaths for the second day in a row.

The latest infections brought the country's overall tally to 741,148.

A further 93 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries rose to 735,816.

The death toll remains at 2,144.

Case numbers remained below 100 on another day of large-scale screening, with 337,742 tests conducted.

Close to 97.6 million PCR tests have been carried out to date.

Case numbers have declined sharply in recent months, having peaked at close to 4,000 in February.

Death rates have also dropped significantly in another encouraging sign of the UAE's recovery from the pandemic.

Zero deaths of those infected with the coronavirus have been recorded on 10 of the 17 days this month.

A mass screening strategy and a comprehensive vaccination drive have been cited as key factors in the UAE's effort to limit the spread of the virus.

More than 99.2 per cent of the population have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while close to 90 per cent are fully vaccinated.