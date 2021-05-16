Watch: Saudi customs officials seize 2.3 million Captagon pills

Customs officials in Saudi Arabia foiled an attempt to smuggle more than two million pills of the illegal drug Captagon through Jeddah’s Islamic port, the General Authority of Zakat and Tax said on Sunday.

About 2,312,000 pills of Captagon – a synthetic amphetamine which is reportedly one of the most widely-consumed illegal drugs in the Middle East – were found in a lorry being driven into the country.

Video footage released by the authority shows customs officials cutting into the floor of the refrigerated lorry using a flame torch and pulling bags of the pills from hiding places.

Four non-Saudis were apprehended in connection with the incident, the authority said.

The kingdom banned the import of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon last month, after more than 600 million pills and hundreds of kilograms of narcotics and hashish were seized in freight from the country in recent years.

It is unclear where the pills from Sunday's drug seizure came from.

In April, 5.3 million Captagon pills were found in a shipment of pomegranates arriving in Jeddah from Lebanon.

"The quantities that were thwarted are enough to drown the entire Arab world, not just Saudi Arabia, in narcotics and psychotropic substances," said Walid Al Bukhari, Saudi Ambassador to Beirut.

Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the UAE have supported the ban.

Lebanese farmers were struggling to sell their produce after the loss of a major market.

"The Saudi decision was a shock to farmers and exporters," said Ibrahim Tarshishy, the head of the Bekaa Valley's farmers' syndicate.

"To be honest, I don't expect the days ahead to be good. I see before us more depression, sadness and poverty."

Mr Tarshishy said Lebanon's total fruit and vegetable exports were usually about 400,000 tonnes a year, with about a quarter heading to Saudi Arabia or going via the kingdom to Gulf states.

الكميات التي يتم إحباط تهريبها كافية لإغراق الوطن العربي بأكمله بالمخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية وليس #السعودية وحدها.#الحرب_على_المخدرات — Waleed A. Bukhari (@bukhariwaleeed) April 25, 2021

That market, worth $24 million a year, has been shut down for now, leaving farmers and exporters racing to find alternative buyers abroad.

"Everything is loss on top of loss," said Hussein Madbouh, a farmer. Gesturing to a field of lettuce, much of which he would normally export to earn foreign exchange, he said: "The fertilisers and chemicals are all priced in dollars. We can't make it work."

The price of lettuce, with its short shelf life, has halved, and some farmers have resorted to selling the produce for animal feed. They fear the prices of other vegetables will also plummet.

The Saudi ban was imposed on April 24 and there is no sign of when it might end. Farmers' attention is now turning to peaches, cherries and other fruit ripening on the trees that would usually find a ready market in the desert kingdom.

"Lebanon at this time of year is a basket of fruit," said Mr Tarshishy. He said the main season ran from mid-May until October.

Lebanon's government, already barely able to keep the economy afloat, has promised to work with Saudi Arabia and increase security. It has asked Riyadh to review its ban.

"There were gaps that smugglers made use of," said Mr Tarshishy. He said the Lebanese authorities had now improved scanning and other security measures.

But every day that passes with the Saudi ban still in place means more financial pain for farmers.

"Who will compensate our loss for all of this?" said Mr Madbouh.

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

Sunday:

GP3 race: 12:10pm

Formula 2 race: 1:35pm

Formula 1 race: 5:10pm

Performance: Guns N' Roses

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world' Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said. Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels. "Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in. "It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises. "The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."

info-box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Happy Tenant Started: January 2019 Co-founders: Joe Moufarrej and Umar Rana Based: Dubai Sector: Technology, real-estate Initial investment: Dh2.5 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 4,000

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

