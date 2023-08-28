Saudi pilots survive plane crash after ejecting from fighter jet

Two Saudi Arabian air force members survived a plane crash during a training mission in the kingdom on Monday.

A Royal Saudi Air Force Tornado fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission at the King Abdulaziz Air Base, Ministry of Defence spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki told the Saudi Press Agency.

Brig Gen Al Malki said both pilots on board escaped unhurt after using the ejectoe seats on board.

He said no one else had been injured or killed as a result of the crash.

An investigation committee has been set up to investigate the causes of the accident, he said.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia and Airbus to produce civil and military helicopters in kingdom

Last year, two officers also survived a fighter jet crash during training by using their ejector seats.

More recently, a Saudi Arabian fighter jet crashed during a training mission, killing all its crew.

That crash took place in Khamis Mushait, close to the Yemeni border.

The King Abdulaziz Air Base is on the other side of the kingdom in the city of Dhahran, in the oil-rich Eastern Province.

The air base was established by the US military, before being converted for commercial use as Dhahran International Airport, and now used by the RSAF.