Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for first Saudi visit since ties restored

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday, on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the countries resumed relations earlier this year, Iranian state media reported.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations, following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability.

READ MORE Iran reopens embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia after seven-year rift

In June, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Iranian officials in Tehran, on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia broke off ties with Iran in 2016, after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran, in retaliation for Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

وزیر امور خارجه کشورمان ظهر امروز برای دیدار با مقامات سعودی وارد #ریاض شدhttps://t.co/lRUO0kgpDr pic.twitter.com/ziZ2DVBOsk — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) August 17, 2023

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Mr Abdollahian and Prince Faisal would discuss re-establishing co-operation in various fields and hoped they “will be able to reach better results in terms of setting goals of the two countries”.

On Wednesday, Saudi assistant defence minister Talal Al Otaibi met with Aziz Nasirzadeh, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, along with delegations from both countries, on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

They reviewed bilateral relations in defence and security and ways to develop them, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume all joint agreements between the countries, including security co-operation, trade, technology, investment, science, culture and sports.

Last month, Iran reopened its diplomatic mission in Riyadh and its consulate service in Jeddah.

Iran’s Finance Minister Ehsan Khandouzi visited Saudi Arabia in May, the first visit by an Iranian official to the kingdom since the countries resumed diplomatic relations.

Tehran appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia in May.