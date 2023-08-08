Saudi Arabia sets up new body to supervise Islam’s two holiest mosques

Saudi Arabia has set up a new council to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, the Saudi Cabinet said on Thursday.

The Presidency of the Religious Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque will be under the direct control of the king, the Cabinet said in a statement following its weekly meeting.

This body will preside over the religious affairs of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, according to the statement.

This will include the religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer in the two mosques, the statement said.

The Cabinet said that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will be transformed into a public body called the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The authority will manage various tasks related to services, operation, maintenance, and development of the two holy mosques.

Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina are Islam’s two holiest sites.