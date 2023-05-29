Saudi Arabia executes two Bahraini citizens convicted of terrorism

The men were trained in ways to destabilise the two countries, say authorities

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 05: The Saudi Arabia national flag is seen above the Saudi Arabia Consulate on October 5, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Consulate officials have said that missing writer and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi went missing after leaving the consulate, however the statement directly contradicts other sources including Turkish officials who believe that the writer is still inside and being held by Saudi officials. Jamal Khashoggi a Saudi writer critical of the Kingdom and a contributor to the Washington Post was living in self -imposed exile in the U.S. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Ismaeel Naar author image
Ismaeel Naar
May 29, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bahraini citizens convicted of terrorist offences, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry has said.

Authorities said on Monday that they carried out the execution of Jaafar Mohammed Ali Mohammed Juma Sultan and Sadiq Majeed Abdulrahim Ibrahim Thamer.

READ MORE:
Saudi Arabia executes two men over terrorism offences

“Both Jaafar Muhammad Ali Muhammad Juma Sultan and Sadiq Majeed Abdul Rahim Ibrahim Thamer (Bahraini nationals) had joined a terrorist cell led by a wanted person in the Kingdom of Bahrain, affiliated to a terrorist group, and had received training in camps belonging to terrorist entities aimed at destabilising the security of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the ministry said.

Members of the terror cell had received training on ways to destabilise Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, work with fugitive extremists in Saudi Arabia, smuggle and store dangerous weapons and plan attacks on the two countries, according to authorities.

They said both men were captured and tried in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, where Saudi citizen Yasser bin Mohammed Al Asmari was executed two weeks ago for “forming a terrorism cell”.

Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:59 PM
Saudi ArabiaBahrainGulfTerrorism
Editor's picks
More from the national