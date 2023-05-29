Saudi Arabia executes two Bahraini citizens convicted of terrorism

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bahraini citizens convicted of terrorist offences, the kingdom’s Interior Ministry has said.

Authorities said on Monday that they carried out the execution of Jaafar Mohammed Ali Mohammed Juma Sultan and Sadiq Majeed Abdulrahim Ibrahim Thamer.

“Both Jaafar Muhammad Ali Muhammad Juma Sultan and Sadiq Majeed Abdul Rahim Ibrahim Thamer (Bahraini nationals) had joined a terrorist cell led by a wanted person in the Kingdom of Bahrain, affiliated to a terrorist group, and had received training in camps belonging to terrorist entities aimed at destabilising the security of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the ministry said.

Members of the terror cell had received training on ways to destabilise Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, work with fugitive extremists in Saudi Arabia, smuggle and store dangerous weapons and plan attacks on the two countries, according to authorities.

They said both men were captured and tried in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, where Saudi citizen Yasser bin Mohammed Al Asmari was executed two weeks ago for “forming a terrorism cell”.