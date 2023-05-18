Assad will travel to Jeddah for Arab League Summit, Syria confirms

Arab leaders including Syria’s Bashar Al Assad are to arrive in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah for what is being billed as the most high-ranking Arab League summit in its recent history.

Mr Al Assad, whose country was readmitted to the league after a 12-year absence, is expected to arrive from Damascus late on Thursday evening or early Friday morning before giving an address at the summit at the Ritz Carlton in Jeddah.

The Syrian Presidency confirmed on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Mr Al Assad would head to Jeddah to participate in the summit on Friday.

يتوجه الرئيس #بشار_الأسد اليوم إلى مدينة #جدة في المملكة العربية السعودية للمشاركة في أعمال الدورة الثانية والثلاثين لاجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى القمة التي ستنعقد غداً الجمعة. pic.twitter.com/l2GPW5c5oW — Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) May 18, 2023

When asked by The National to confirm Mr Al Assad would be attending, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad previously said: “Syria would never miss an important summit.”

Preparing for a ‘summit of renewal’

Throughout Jeddah, the flags of the 22 member states that make up the Arab League have been adorning major roads of the coastal city.

Before the arrival of major Arab heads of state on Thursday, increased security could be seen across the city, especially on the roads leading up to the Ritz Carlton hotel, where the summit will convene on Friday afternoon.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was the first to touch down in Jeddah before the summit.

فيديو | وصول الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي للمشاركة في #قمة_جدة العربية الـ 32#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/1GivIJZACu — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 18, 2023

Jeddah authorities announced that the King Abdulaziz Road, which leads from the King Abdulaziz International Airport to the Ritz Carlton, would be closed for 12 hours from 10am each day on Thursday and Friday amid security precautions as the heads of states arrive for the summit.

Ahead of the arrivals, several preparatory meetings were concluded on Wednesday on the economic, social and foreign ministerial levels.

Foreign ministers, including Syria’s Mr Mekdad, also met during a preparatory meeting on Wednesday, during which the presidency or the league was passed from Algeria to Saudi Arabia.

Consensus building

After opening speeches from Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, a closed session was held between the delegations. It lasted less than 30 minutes as consensus was reached on all points over the draft Arab action plan for 2023, which will be certified on Friday.

Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, told journalists after the meeting on Friday that all draft resolutions that will be presented to the summit. had been approved.

“The preparatory session was dominated by a positive atmosphere. The foreign ministers decided to approve all the draft resolutions ahead of Friday’s summit,” Mr Zaki said.

“One of the most prominent projects on which decisions were taken are developments in the situation in Sudan and several decisions on the Palestinian issue, as is usual to deal with the current unfortunate situation.”

A member of Bahrain’s delegation at the meeting on Wednesday also confirmed that the draft resolutions set to pass on Friday faced no major objections from the member states.

Beyond the rapprochement with the Assad government, the summit in Jeddah is expected to devote discussion to two conflicts – the month-long war between two generals in Sudan and the eight-year civil war in Yemen.

Focus on Syria

Despite recent foreign policy realignments in the region, the summit on Friday will undoubtedly be focused on the Syrian file.

Speaking to reporters after the foreign ministers' meeting on Wednesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the region remained among the important priorities that the Lebanese state is working on, in co-ordination with Syria and its Arab neighbours.

Mr Bou Habib also denied that there would be any forced return of displaced Syrians from Lebanon, a key sticking point in talks with the Assad government following its return to the Arab fold.

Delegates at the Arab foreign ministers' preparatory meeting ahead of the summit in Jeddah. SPA

The Arab League summit is taking place in the same city where representatives of the two Sudanese camps have been locked for a week and a half in negotiations brokered by Saudi and US officials.

A source from the Saudi foreign ministry confirmed that Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan would not attend the summit on Friday but would instead send a representative.

The push by Riyadh to thaw ties comes a month after it agreed to a deal to revive diplomatic relations with its regional rival Iran.

Riyadh's willingness to bring Syria back into the Arab fold, heal the kingdom's rift with Iran and achieve peace in Yemen are all part of efforts to increase regional security and stability.

“What we’re witnessing at this Arab League is Saudi Arabia’s keenness to recalibrate policies after more than a decade of what the status quo agenda has yielded in terms of conflicts and instability,” said Saudi political analyst Mohammed Al Saad.

“This summit would be a litmus test for the year ahead under Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the Arab League and much is expected on Friday, to be the beginning of the renewal and change in the region as has been pledged.”