Syria’s Al Assad invited to Jeddah Arab League summit by Saudi King

Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to attend a meeting of the Arab League Council in Jeddah, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

The invitation to the summit which will be held on May 19 was delivered by the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, according to official Sana news agency.

The move comes a day after Saudi Arabia said it decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The step shows Saudi Arabia's keenness to contribute to developing joint Arab action on Syria and boosting security and stability in the region, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Arab League voted on Sunday to reinstate Syria after a 12-year suspension.