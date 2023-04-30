Saudi Arabia affirms support for Libyan peace process

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met UN Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily on Sunday, expressing the kingdom’s support for renewed peace efforts in the divided country.

In February, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya announced a new push for national elections, after a national dialogue process that involved 80 representatives of rival factions in the country.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal “stressed the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the Libyan-Libyan solution under the auspices of the UN, and the need to stop foreign interference in Libyan affairs".

Since the overthrow of president Muammar Qaddafi in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has been racked by factional violence and terrorism.

International efforts to foster peace have often been at odds over the best way to resolve the conflict.

Prince Faisal and Mr Bathily “also discussed ways to advance the political process in Libya, and reviewed the UN efforts to resolve this crisis", the statement said.

On announcing the new plan for long-delayed parliamentary and presidential elections, Mr Bathily said in February that: “Libyans are impatient.

"They question the will and desire of political actors to hold inclusive and transparent elections in 2023.”

Last week, he said there had to be a “comprehensive approach” to holding the vote, “engaging political party leaders, traditional leaders and notables, and women and youth group leaders from all regions of Libya in addition to the country’s top political and military leaders".