Saudi Arabia to hold nine-nation meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria

Saudi Arabia is set to play host to an Arab regional meeting on Friday, focused on ending Syria's isolation at a time of fast-paced diplomatic shifts across the region.

Friday's nine-nation talks in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah will come two days after Syria's foreign minister arrived on a previously unannounced visit to Jeddah – the first since the outbreak of the country's civil war in 2011.

Qatar’s foreign ministry had earlier confirmed that top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have been invited to Jeddah to discuss the Syria file.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has yet to officially announce the meeting.

"The main aim is to discuss the situation in Syria," Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari had said during an earlier press briefing. "There are many developments regarding the situation in Syria and points of view of Arab states about the return of Syria to the Arab League."

Still, late on Thursday, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, who is slated to attend the talks in Jeddah, said nothing concrete has yet been proposed.

"It is all speculation about Syria (returning) to the Arab League, and the decision is up to the Syrian people," Sheikh Mohammed said in a televised interview on Qatar TV.

"Qatar's position is clear that there were reasons to suspend Syria's membership, and these reasons still exist," he said.

Last year, Qatar was one of the few remaining Arab countries that said it will refuse to consider normalising ties with Syria.

Doha hoped other countries would be discouraged from taking steps to thaw ties with Mr Al Assad’s government.

Focus of the discussions on Friday will still likely be Syria's status at the Arab League.

Syria’s suspension from the body has been in place since President Bashar Al Assad's government launched a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Although the 22-nation Arab League, which meets next month in Saudi Arabia, takes decisions by a simple majority, a unanimous consensus is what Riyadh will be hoping for in a perfect scenario ahead of its hosting the summit in the capital on May 19.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah meets with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2023. Saudi Press Agency

"The meeting aims to overcome the Gulf differences over Syria as much as possible," a Riyadh-based diplomat told AFP, singling out Qatar – an outspoken critic of Mr Assad’s government.

"I will not say taking a unified position because this will not happen, but the Saudis are trying at least to ensure that Qatar does not object to Syria's return to the Arab League if the issue is put to any vote," the diplomat told AFP.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in a joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday that their countries agreed on the importance of resolving humanitarian difficulties and providing an environment for aid to reach all parts of Syria.

“Both sides also discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation and contribute to the return of Syria to the Arab fold and the resumption of its role in the Arab world,” the statement said.

Saudi political researcher and analyst Hasan Almustafa said the statement was an important one that laid out guidelines for a road map toward normalisation of Saudi-Syrian ties.

“Syria's return to the Arab world aims to stop violence and terrorism and limit armed factions that exploit security conditions to extend their influence. Also, the humanitarian side, the return of the displaced, reconstruction, and alleviating the suffering of the Syrians... all are urgent priorities,” Mr Almustafa said.