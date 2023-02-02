Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with French foreign minister in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is on an official visit to the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Saudi and French senior officials also attended the meeting.

Ms Colonna arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday on an official visit to the kingdom. She is scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi on Friday, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince travelled to France and Greece last July as part of his first European tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The French foreign minister’s visit to the Gulf comes after French naval forces last month seized a shipment of thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles from Iran destined for Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

While Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure in the Gulf of Oman, images of the weapons released by the US military’s Central Command showed them to be similar to others captured by American forces in other shipments linked to Tehran.