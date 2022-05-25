Saudi girl, 2, who swallowed 27 magnets has life-saving surgery

A toddler who almost died after swallowing 27 magnets sold as suitable for children has been saved by major surgery, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

The girl, 2, was taken to hospital with abdominal pain after vomiting continuously for more than two weeks.

Paediatric surgeons specialising in infants operated on the child at Maternity and Children Hospital, Hafr Al Batin.

The girl swallowed 17 magnets before a lengthy operation saved her life. Credit: Saudi health ministry

X-rays showed 27 small magnetic balls inside the girl’s intestine. They had caused eight holes to form in the intestinal wall, according to the ministry’s statement.

She had surgery immediately to extract the magnets and seal the holes in her digestive tract.

The operation, which took three and a half hours to perform, was a success and the child was discharged when her condition stabilised.

The ministry said she is now in good health.