Rain and sandstorm in northern Saudi Arabia spark pray-at-home request from mosques

Flooding hit northern parts of Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening after heavy rains lashed the kingdom, with mosques warning worshippers to pray at home for their safety.

Loudspeakers rang out with warnings to stay home while a heavy sandstorm also hampered visibility in Arar in northern Saudi Arabia, near the Iraqi border.

Saudi media outlets and residents shared videos and pictures of flooded streets and the huge sandstorm on social media.

سمو #أمير_الحدود_الشمالية يتابع جهود الإدارات ذات العلاقة بالتزامن مع التقلبات الجوية وما يواكبها من

هطول أمطار غزيرة على مدينة #عرعر.



وجه سموه جهات الاختصاص بأخذ جميع التدابير اللازمة. pic.twitter.com/Votqz0yoQd — إمارة منطقة الحدود الشمالية (@NorthborderSA) April 28, 2022

Heavy flooding was also reported by residents of Wadi Nasah, south of the capital Riyadh.

“My car was stuck. I had to get back with a friend,” said Faisal Khan, a resident of Riyadh.

“Luckily, the rain has cleared up in the city but it's really bad towards the south.”

The Meteorological Centre said heavy rains are expected to continue in Hail, Jawf, Qassim, Najran, Wadi Al Dawasir and Taif.

Last week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said several regions had predicted turbulent weather that would include hail, dust storms, a high velocity of air currents and thunderstorms.

Rain fell in Makkah last night, as thousands of worshippers gathered for evening prayers at the Grand Mosque to mark the 27th night of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia has announced it has launched a cloud-seeding programme, with the first series of flights scheduled to take place over the regions of Riyadh, Qassim and Hail.