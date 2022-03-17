GCC to host Yemen consultations in Riyadh

The Gulf Co-operation Council said on Thursday it will host consultations on Yemen this month as part of an initiative to revive UN-led peace efforts to end the war.

Talks between members of Yemen's internationally recognised government and representatives of the Houthi rebels are expected to take place from March 29 to April 7 in Riyadh.

Yemen has been in a state of stalemate for nearly eight years since the government was ousted by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in 2014. Previous efforts to end the conflict failed due to lack of trust between the warring sides.

“We are calling for the development of a road map that will move Yemen from a state of war to peace,” Nayef Al Hajraf, the GCC’s secretary general, said.

“We hope the Yemeni consultations will establish mechanisms for humanitarian action and a political future,” he said, calling for a ceasefire.

“We are aiming for a comprehensive political process in Yemen in order to achieve the desired peace,” he said.

The war in Yemen started when the Houthis took over the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a civil war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.