Saudi Arabia warns citizens not to travel to Lebanon

Seven people were killed on Thursday in clashes in Beirut as crowds gathered at a protest

Mariam Nihal
Oct 18, 2021

Saudi Arabia has warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon after seven people were killed in Beirut amid clashes last week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged people to avoid travelling to Lebanon from the kingdom, or any other country.

Read More
Lebanon protests: why has shooting broken out over the Beirut port explosion?

The ministry said the decision was made “in view of the current security events in Lebanon and based on a decision by the Ministry of Interior to prevent direct and indirect travel of citizens to a number of countries without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities, including Lebanon."

Saudi citizens should follow instructions from authorities to keep away from public gatherings, the ministry said.

“We call on all citizens in Lebanon to take extra precaution and stay away from crowded places,” it said.

Seven people were killed on Thursday in clashes in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its Shiite ally Amal.

Updated: October 18th 2021, 3:49 AM
Saudi ArabiaCovidLebanonMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Crown Prince unveils strategic offices for three regions
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia reopens airports at full capacity
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia warns citizens not to travel to Lebanon
An image that illustrates this article Mosques and sporting venues return to full capacity in Saudi Arabia