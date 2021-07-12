Saudi Arabia and Oman establish joint co-operation council

Saudi Arabia and Oman agreed on Monday to establish a joint co-ordination council as Sultan Haitham concluded a historic two-day visit to the kingdom.

During his trip Sultan Haitham met King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed measures to enhance relations between their countries.

“The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of the council that will be headed by the country’s foreign ministers,” the concluding statement said.

The countries agreed to accelerate the opening of their mutual border crossings to allow citizens and residents to travel smoothly between the two states.

Last week, officials said the final phase of construction for a major motorway linking the countries was under way.

The road will stretch from Ibri in north-west Oman to the Ramlet Khelah border crossing and into Shaybah, Saudi Arabia.

Running through the largest sand desert in the world, it will slash the journey time between the countries and could boost trade and tourism.

Officials from both sides will now work on finalising several “agreements to enhance their co-operation in various economic, commercial, investment, security, cultural, diplomatic and educational fields,” the statement said.

On international issues, Riyadh and Muscat agreed to work together “in a manner that serves their interests and support to enhance security and stability in the region and across the world,” it said.

“The two sides agreed that the only way the war in Yemen is through a comprehensive political solution based on the UN Security Council resolution 2216.”

Resolution 2216 calls for the Houthi rebels to withdraw from areas they have seized since 2014 and hand heavy weapons back to the government.

“The initiative made by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Yemeni crisis and alleviate suffering and humanity of the Yemeni people must also continue,” the statement also said.

On Iran, the two states stressed the “importance of cooperation and dealing seriously and effectively with the Iranian nuclear file”.

The statement was drawn up on the basis of “the deep-rooted and historical brotherly ties that unite the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and Oman, and between their people, in order to strengthen bilateral relations”, it said.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

