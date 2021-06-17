Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim orders limited cabinet reshuffle

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday ordered a government reshuffle that included two new ministers and a new attorney general.

According to a statement by Qatar's official news agency, Sheikh Tamim appointed Masoud Al Amiri as minister of justice.

HH the Amir issued on Thursday Amiri Order No. 2 of 2021, reshuffling the Cabinet. The Order stipulates that His Excellency Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri shall be appointed as the Minister of Justice.#QNA pic.twitter.com/MyPLuT6Uvv — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 17, 2021

Mr Al Amari was the president of the supreme judicial council and headed the criminal and civil departments of the Court of Cassation.

Under his tenure, Qatar's judicial system underwent several developments including the appointment of the first female judge and assistant judge.

On Thursday morning, he took the oath at the Emir's Diwan during a ceremony attended by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Abdullah Al Subaie, who is the acting minister of state for cabinet affairs, was appointed as minister of municipality and environment.

Sheikh Tamim also issued another order to appoint Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi as attorney general.

“Before His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Dr Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi took the oath as Attorney-General at the Emiri Diwan this morning," said a statement by Qatar's news agency.

Mr Al Nuaimi previously held the positions of minister of development, labor and social affairs, he was the secretary-general of the council of ministers, and chairman of the committee for legislative affairs.