Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim orders limited cabinet reshuffle

Emir appoints two new ministers and attorney general to strengthen government

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appears via video link at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4. AP
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appears via video link at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4. AP

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday ordered a government reshuffle that included two new ministers and a new attorney general.

According to a statement by Qatar's official news agency, Sheikh Tamim appointed Masoud Al Amiri as minister of justice.

Mr Al Amari was the president of the supreme judicial council and headed the criminal and civil departments of the Court of Cassation.

Read More

From left, Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the GCC, before the opening session of the 41st GCC summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Al Ula. AFPGCC states renew commitment to upholding regional peace and security

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US climate envoy in Riyadh

Under his tenure, Qatar's judicial system underwent several developments including the appointment of the first female judge and assistant judge.

On Thursday morning, he took the oath at the Emir's Diwan during a ceremony attended by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Abdullah Al Subaie, who is the acting minister of state for cabinet affairs, was appointed as minister of municipality and environment.

Sheikh Tamim also issued another order to appoint Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi as attorney general.

“Before His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Dr Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi took the oath as Attorney-General at the Emiri Diwan this morning," said a statement by Qatar's news agency.

Mr Al Nuaimi previously held the positions of minister of development, labor and social affairs, he was the secretary-general of the council of ministers, and chairman of the committee for legislative affairs.

Published: June 17, 2021 08:10 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
(L-R) Thomas Geiles, Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Thomas saved Abigail's life when she stopped breathing in an Abu Dhabi mall. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one