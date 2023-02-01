Seven children injured as Muscat fairground ride collapses

Seven children and a woman were injured when a carousel fairground ride collapsed at a Muscat carnival on Tuesday night.

Footage shared on social media showed the ride collapsing with several children trapped under it as parents screamed in fear.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in Oman said the incident happened at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Al Irfan city in Muscat province.

“They sustained moderate to minor injuries,” it tweeted.

Muscat Municipality said the incident happened because of a technical defect in the ride.

“[We] regret what occurred as a result of a technical defect in one of the rides at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre. An investigation is under way, the damage is being assessed and necessary measures have been taken,” it tweeted on Tuesday.

“Six people have been taken for treatment and there were no serious injuries.”

Six of the injured have returned home and two have been referred for further medical assessment, the organising committee of the carnival festival Muscat Nights, said.

Read more Family devastated after Dubai expat and children drown off Oman beach

The festival started on January 19 and will run until February 4.

Omanis on social media blamed the organisers and the municipality. There were calls to halt the carnival until it was ensured that all of the rides were safe.

“These old rides are not safe. They should be checked by the concerned authority. Whoever agreed on having such rides should bear full responsibility for what has happened,” tweeted Sami Al Wahaibi.

Another Twitter user Saif Mohammed from Muscat said: “What has happened is a disaster, not a technical failure. People's lives are important.”